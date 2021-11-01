Building collapse in Ikoyi Lagos: 21 storey building for Gerard road Ikoyi, Femi Osibona, Wale Bob, wetin we know

44 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Rescue operations gatz go into di night.

Tragedy strike on Monday afternoon for Gerard road Ikoyi, Lagos wen a high rise build collapse.

Some pipo wey show face early enough for di scene of di building collapse dey wail Femi Osibona, Wale Bob names out of fear.

Unconfirmed tori be say Femi Osibona and Wale Bob wey be ogas for di building developer bin dey site wen di building collapse.

Red Cross official account confam say about five pipo don die. Rescue operations dey on and according to reports at least 10 pipo don dey rescued.

But Lagos State Emergency Rescue Agency say dem neva get full informate on how di building take collapse and how many pipo dey trapped inside di building.

Wetin we call dis foto, Pesin wey dem rescue on Monday afternoon from Ikoyi Building collapse.

Ikoyi building collapse: Wetin we know about 21 storey building for Gerard road

Di 21 storey building wey collapse for one surburb area dey located for 44BCD Gerrard Road, Ikoyi.

Na 4 Score Homes dey handle di construction of di project according to di informate wey dey di sign post in front of di collapsed building.

And di client na Fourscore Heights Limited.

Di structural engineers na Beyond designs while di architects na Voltron Design Studio. M&E na di consultants in charge of di construction.

Meanwhile, Prowess Engineering Limited wey bin dey in charge of di construction of di 21 storey building initially comot hand for di construction sake of say dem no share di same vision again wit how di client on how di project dey executed.

Dem comot bodi for February 2021 sake of say dem no share di same vision wit how di owner of di building dey carry out di project.

Prowess Engineering for inside letter wey dey dated to 20th February bin address am to one Mr Femni Osibona for Fourscore Heights Limited.

Dat time dem say dia intention to formally withdraw dia structural consultancy service from di "Proposed Gerrard Terraces for Fourscore Limited."

"Dis letter na to formally inform you of di withdrawal of our structural consultancy service from di above named project.."

"We arrive dis decision due to di fact say we no longer share same vision wit you as our client in terms of how di project dey executed."