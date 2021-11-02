Kaduna Baptist Church Attack: ‘As dem reach di church di gunmen just open fire’ - Eyewitness

46 minutes wey don pass

Gunmen kidnap dozens of worshippers from Emmanuel Baptist Church for Kakau Daji community, Chikun Local Government Area for Kaduna State as dem go worship on Sunday.

Di Chairman of di Christian Association of Nigeria Rev. John Hayab tell BBC say di gunmen shoot one worshipper dead on di spot.

E follow tok say ova 100 pipo still dey miss.

One official of di Kaduna state goment also confam di incident but no gree give give details.

Eyewitness account of how di attack take happun

One of di survivors, Ishaya Yohanna tell BBC News Pidgin say service bin dey go on normal before gunmen appear from nowhere and open fire.

"We just dey inside church dey do service and out of nowhere dis gunmen just appear and pipo begin run as dem open fire and hit some pipo wit bullets.

I siddon near door and I be one of di first to escape."

Joseph Hayab wey be chairmo for Christian Association of Nigeria Kaduna branch tell BBC News Pidgin say dem don bury di worshipper wey die.

E follow tok say two odas wey critically injure dey hospital, but e come add say worshippers wey di gunmen kidnap fit near 100.

"Ontop di mata of di kidnap, we still dey count pipo wey dey miss but wetin i go tell you be say e don dey near 100.

Wetin we call dis foto, Sympathisers dey go round di town on Monday to console affected pipo

Goment need do somtin because dis kain attack don dey plenti, na so di CAN chairmo tok.

BBC News Pidgin contact tok tok pesin for Kaduna Police Command ASP Mohammed Jagile, wey say dem neva receive any information about di attack as e dey do one conference.

Commissioner for internal affairs and security for Kaduna state, Samuel Aruwan phone no go thru and e no respond to text message on di mata.

Years of attacks on places of worship in Kaduna

E no be news say Kaduna state na one of di places for Nigeria wey dey experience security challenges in di last couple of years and anoda disturbing statistic be say places of worship wey suppose dey safe, no dey safe at all.

