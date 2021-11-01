DJ Cuppy and Zlatan: Musician Zlatan and DJ Cuppy relationship no get bad blood - Singer

12 minutes wey don pass

"From Manchester to Birmiham and London, I see lot pipo dey sing my song, word for words.

"I see a lot of pipo dey smile, and then di gestures"

"E dey calm, no bad blood, evro one dey cool now. E just dey right to let peace reign.

"And then no promote any kind of bad blood. So we dey cool and calm."

On any future plan to collabo wit DJ Cuppy, Zlatan say yes! "We dey cool and calm and so definitely ..."

DJ Cuppy take to Twitter on Monday after to tell her fans say:

"Cupcakes, I hope I inspire una to squash any beef una get… LIFE DEY TOO SHORT! 💞

Here be my advice:

" Always forgive but never forget. Learn from your mistakes but never regret.