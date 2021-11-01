Building collapse in Ikoyi: Femi Osibona, 21 storey building for Gerard road Ikoyi developer profile

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK

Olufemi Adegoke Osibona and Fourscore Homes Limited suffer huge loss on Monday wen 21 storey building for Gerard road Ikoyi collapse.

Osibona na di Managing Director of Fourscore Homes Limited and di developer of di 21 storey building wey collapse.

For inside one interview wit Thisday, e say Fourscore Homes na member of di NHBRC (National Home Builders Registration Council) for South Africa and Zurich Building Guarantee for Europe, as part of di company presence in di abroad.

Oga Osibona tell Thisday live say im company specialize for di building of choice properties for different parts of di world.

"We show our expertise in property development in di United Kingdom, South Africa, di United States of America and Nigeria. Fourscore Homes get uncommon capabilities in redefining property development inside any market we choose to play in." E tok.

Osibona na di first African developer to develop seven-storey building for United Kingdom.

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Di 21 storey building early in October before e collapse for November

Wia dis foto come from, LASEMA Wetin we call dis foto, Di 21 storey building afta e collapse

Di property dem call Fourscore Mansion dey located at 113, Albion Drive London Fields, E8, 4LZ, East London. No be only that, e be di first black developer of African origin to build other projects for UK.

Di company begin im journey into real estate for di United Kingdom before dem get branch for South Africa and later Nigeria.

For 2009, when Brig-General Buba Marwa (rtd) be di Nigerian High Commissioner for South Africa, Fourscore Homes build six luxury units wey dem call Fourscore Mansions for Waterkloof.

Di company real estate business start for Hackney, London in 1997. "I be one of di pipo wey im real estate developments lead to di growth of East London."

Osibona say before im enta real estate, e sell clothes and shoes for living in London. "I begin sell shoes for July, 1991 afta I finish my HND for di UK, and I later sell suits but I stop for 1998".

I start real estate development and purchase of property for 1997, e add.

"I build over 50 projects for London and Manchester and from there, move go South Africa where I build some estates." After developing so many properties abroad, Osibona say im decide to come back to Nigeria to contribute positively to di nation estate development.

For Nigeria, Osibona company na im build 360 Towers for Ikoyi, three high-rise buildings of 15-Stories Ikoyi, among other projects for Lagos state.

Osibona na graduate of Croydon University for UK where e study Business and Finance.