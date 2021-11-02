Obi Cubana: EFCC reveal why Obinna Iyiegbu dey with dem- See how Nigerians react

44 minutes wey don pass

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) don clarify di news wey dey spread say dem arrest Obinna Iyiegbu, wey pipo sabi as Obi Cubana.

One source from di EFCC tell, BBC Pidgin say dem no arrest Obi Cubana as tori pipo bin report as na only di business man come dia office by imsef afta di commission invite am;

"We no arrest Obi Cubana. We don bin invite am come our office two weeks ago and e show up just yesterday around 11: AM by imsef for our office wey dey Wuse Zone 6 Abuja," di source tok.

On Monday, 1st November tori bin spread everywhere for social media and news platforms say EFCC arrest Obi Cubana and dis come spark serious conversation among Nigerians.

Wetin Make EFCC invite Obi Cubana?

Di source inside EFCC say dem dey investigate Obi Cubana for evasion of tax by di Cubana group.

Oda charges wey dem dey torchlight di business man for na; Money Laundering and Abuse of di Naira in public places.

E no dey clear if di abuse of di naira charges dey related to di spraying of money wey happun during di burial of di mama of Obi Cubana for July dis year.

Di burial ceremony of Obi Cubana mama wey take place for im home town Oba, Anambra State bin make headlines and cause serious tok-tok for Nigeria social media platform.

During dat period, some Nigerians come begin tok about di money spraying by guest for di event but Obi Cubana defend am by saying na di guest get dia money and so dem fit spend am anyway dem like.

"How I go plan make pipo troway money, carry am bath? Di money na dem get am… na dem get dia money na dem get dia style," Obi Cubana tell BBC Pidgin during one interview for July.

"Those pipo no be pipo wey I fit tell 'do dis or do dis'… but I feel say na love dem wan come show."

Wetin be EFCC next step concerning Obi Cubana

Wia dis foto come from, OBI CUBANA/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Obinna Iyiegbu na di owner of di Cubana chain of restaurants and entertainment business for Nigeria

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission tok say dem no go hold Obi Cubana beyond 48 hours without charging am to court according to di law.

From 11: AM on Monday wey Obi Cubana visit EFCC office to 11: AM today Tuesday, e go be 24hours.

So therefore e neva reach up to 48 wey di business waka by imsef go EFCC office but by 11:00AM tomorrow Wednesday e go 48 hours if e still dey dia.

But EFCC don tell BBC Pidgin say if at all dem go hold di business man reach 48 hours, dem go need to charge am to court.

And dem no get any charges against am, di commission go let Obi Cubana go before dat 48 hours go reach.

How Nigerians dey react

Mix reactions na im dey come from Nigerians over di news of Obinna Iyiegbu alias Obi Cubana visit to EFCC office for Wuse Zone 6 Abuja, Nigeria.

Di news don make Nigerians enta social media dey argue 'for' or 'against' while some odas dey give dia own advice.

Popular socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju, advise obi to calm down because things fit dey worst for am pass as e dey already.

E then add say e dey beta for EFCC to arrest di business man than for di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to gbab am;

"Wen I tell Obi Cubana to dey careful, some pipo tok say I dey jealous of am. E dey much beta to chop arrest from EFCC than FBI."

"E suppose to dey celebrate say na EFCC. Calm down Obi. E no dey serious for now but e fit get worse."

Here na oda reactions;

