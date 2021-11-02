Building Collapse in Ikoyi: 21 storey building for Gerard road latest update & wetin President Buhari, Lagos goment tok

58 minutes wey don pass

Emergency teams for Nigeria work throughout di night to search for survivors from di 21 storey building wey collapse for Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday, 1st November.

As at yesterday night, na five dead bodi dem comot from di rubble of di building wey bin still dey under construction before e collapse.

Updated figure from di Lagos state goment say dem don rescue 10 pipo while di number of death don increase to nine.

Di building wey collapse bin get approval for 15 storey building, no be di 21 storey, according to Lagos state goment.

Gbolahan Oki, General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), tell News Agency of Nigeria say goment don also arrest di owner of di property.

According to Oki, "di owner of the collapsed 21-storey building, under construction for Ikoyi, get approval to construct only 15 floors."

"We don arrest di owner of di property and e go face di law because pipo don die for di disaster.

“E get approval for a 15-storey building and e exceeded im limit. Di materials e use are so inferior and terrible."

Meanwhile, rescue operations continue throughout di night for di site of di building collapse.

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, DG of Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) say dem recover more deadi body during di rescue operation for midnight.

"As rescue operation continue we rescue two adult male and one adult female and di agency paramedics give dem first aide.

"At about few minutes to 12:00am, we rescue anoda male adult in di rain and carry am go hospital for medical attention

"Unfortunately, we recover five adult male dead body and hand dem over to di State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU."

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Di Lagos Rescue Unit (LRU), Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) all dey on di site for di rescue operation.

How President Buhari react?

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari don express sadness sake of di 21 storey building wey collapse, kill pipo for Ikoyi Lagos, South west Nigeria.

For statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media, di president sympathize wit pipo wey dia family members die for di building collapse;

"President Buhari commiserate wit families wey don lose loved ones for di 21 storey building collapse for Lagos, while some still trap for di building.

"President Buhari share di sad moment wit di pipo pipo and goment of Lagos State," e tok.

Di president advise authorities to step up efforts for rescue operations den make "emergency institutions, including hospitals, provide all the necessary support to safeguard lives of di pipo wey dem rescue.

Lagos state goment order investigation

Wetin we call dis foto, One witness tell BBC say e see di building collapse "floor by floor"

Di Lagos state goment don order investigation into di 21-building wey collapse for Ikoyi on Monday.

Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy for statement say di goment order di sealing of di area wia di incident happen.

"A report of di investigations go dey open for members of di public in due course," Omotosho tok.

Di building wey collapse bin dey under construction on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi wey dey among di expensive area of Lagos.

Na 4 Score Homes dey handle di construction of di project according to di informate wey dey di sign post in front of di collapsed building.

And di client na Fourscore Heights Limited.