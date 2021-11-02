Ikoyi building collapse: Photos of how rescue operation dey happun for di 21 storey Ikoyi building wey collapse for Lagos

Rescue efforts still dey go on to find di for survivors of one tower block wey collapse for Ikoyi area of Lagos on Monday.

Di 21 storey building bin collapse while e dey under construction.

So far, authorities don confam say five pipo don die and fear be say many pipo still dey miss.

As at di time wey we publish dis tori, Lagos State Emercy service, LASEMA say dem don rescue seven pipo from di rubble.

Here na fotos of how rescue operations dey go on a day afta di incident happun.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, E no dey clear how many pipo still dey rapped under di rubble

Wetin we call dis foto, Rescue operations gatz go into di night.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dozens of relatives still dey wait anxiously to hear whether dia loved ones once survived.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dem don also pull out two more survivor from di huge mound of rubble.

Wetin we call dis foto, Tori be say dis car wey tori pipo see for di scene of di building collapse fit belong to someone wey fit still dey trapped inside di building.

Even as heavy rain fall on Monday night afta di collapse, rescue workers and local pipo use floodlights powered by generators to work through di night,

Dem dig through di di rubble and twisted metal to find survivors.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don call make dem step up rescue efforts , and for emergency institutions, including hospitals, to provide all di necessary support to those wey dem don rescue.

How di Ikoyi building collapse take happun?

Di 21 storey building collapse for one surburb area dey located for Ikoyi. on Monday.

One eyewitness say around 2:25pm dem notice say everywia bin dey shake and later di tall building fall down.

Na for Gerrard Road, Ikoyi na im di multiple storey building collapse, authorities tok.

BBC Pidgin find out say di Lagos high-rise-building na active construction site wen e crash.

Authorities for Nigeria commercial capital say dem no go fit easily give di exact number of those wey dey trapped inside di buried skyscraper.

Lagos state goment later put out statement say dem don save at least three pesins alive from di collapsed 21-storey building.

Authorities also say dem don block off di location make e help rescue efforts and access to di site.