Akomadan accident: Many pipo feared dead for motor accident for Accra, Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, Eugene Osei-Tutu

30 pipo feared dead for Ghana inside road accident today.

Eyewitnesses say de commercial bus catch fire after crushing into abandoned vehicle for Akomadam, Ashanti Region.

One passenger wey escape from de car before de fire start say de driver no fit apply brakes fast sake of he dey on top speed.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.