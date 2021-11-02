Obi Cubana EFCC: Obi Cubana wife Ebele Iyiegbu react to Obinna Iyiegbu EFCC mata

Obi Cubana wife Ebele Iyiegbu don react to im arrest by Nigeria Economic Police, EFCC.

Na on Monday tori comot say di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) don arrest Obinna Iyiegbu, wey pipo sabi as Obi Cubana.

Since di arrest, pipo don comot to react to di news

For one Instagram post Obi Cubana say "I call am Nwachinemelu! Okpataozueora worldwide ❤️

One man wit heart of Diamond.

We love you and we dey solidly behind you. Even Jesus don go through worse than dis so no stress.

Di grace dey overwhelming and e dey overflowing.

God imself na im raise you.

Again, I repeat…"Who God don bless, no man fit curse" because im go turn everything around for good."

She add am say even if na na di good, di bad and di ugly, God go turn everytin around for am.

Cubana Chiefpriest wey be Obi Cubana business manager don also chook mouth for di mata, im say "Wetin no kill us dey make us stronger", im add #freeCubana.

Singer Davido also post Obi Cubana picture for im Instagram story for wetin be like support.

Davido caption di picture "Obi Nwere ego"- wey mean Obi wit di money

Meanwhile, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) don clarify di news wey dey spread say dem arrest Obinna Iyiegbu, wey pipo sabi as Obi Cubana.

One source from di EFCC tell, BBC Pidgin say dem no arrest Obi Cubana as tori pipo bin report as na only di business man come dia office by imsef afta di commission invite am;

"We no arrest Obi Cubana. We don bin invite am come our office two weeks ago and e show up just yesterday around 11: AM by imsef for our office wey dey Wuse Zone 6 Abuja," di source tok

Di 46-year old business man, Obi Cubana na from Anambra state for eastern Nigeria and e dey into entertainment and hospitality business.

Wetin Make EFCC invite Obi Cubana?

Di source inside EFCC say dem dey investigate Obi Cubana for Evasion of Tax by di Cubana group.

Oda charges wey dem dey torchlight di business man for na; Money Laundering and Abuse of di Naira in public places.

E no dey clear if di abuse of di naira charges dey related to di spraying of money wey happun during di burial of di mama of Obi Cubana for July dis year.

Di burial ceremony of Obi Cubana mama wey take place for im home town Oba, Anambra State bin make headlines and cause serious tok-tok for Nigeria social media platform.

During dat period, some Nigerians come begin tok about di money spraying by guest for di event but Obi Cubana defend am by saying na di guest get dia money and so dem fit spend am anyway dem like.

"How I go plan make pipo troway money, carry am bath? Di money na dem get am… na dem get dia money na dem get dia style," Obi Cubana tell BBC Pidgin during one interview for July.