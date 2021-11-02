UniAbuja: Gunmen attack University of Abuja Staff Quarters and kidnap six person

Gunmen don storm di staff quarters of di University of Abuja and kidnap six pesin for early morning on Tuesday, 2nd November.

Di FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday confam di incident for one statement.

E say di armed criminal invade di UNIABUJA Staff Quarters wey dey Giri area of Gwagwalada Council Area of di FCT and run away wit di six pesin as dem see security pipo.

Oga Sunday say one combined team of police and personnel of di Nigerian army 176 guard battalion quickly run go di area to protect citizens.

" We deploy tactical and conventional officers to di University of Abuja both main and satellite campuses, staff quarters, oda university building to improve public safety," Sunday explain.

E add say di security operative dey work wit local pipo for di area to make say say dem rescue di victims and arrest those wey get hand for di mata for dem to face di law.

Meanwhile, tok tok pesin for di university, Habib Yakoob say di whole incident dey traumatic for staff dem.

E say even at di moment now, e dey hard to confam di names of those wey dem kidnap but di school dey work togeda wit di police to ensure dia safe return.