EFCC Obi Cubana: Obinna Iyiegbu, Nigeria socialite profile

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OBI CUBANA/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana

Economic Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] on Tuesday evening say Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana still dey wit dem.

Di Nigeria corruption police clear di mata to BBC Pidgin afta tori begin spread on Tuesday say e don dey released.

"Him [Obi Cubana] still dey dia us

Earlier in di day, one message posted on Obi Cubana verified Instagram account add to di tori wey fly up and down say e EFCC don free am.

Di message read as "Okpataozuore! I love you all! Unbroken!" bin generate thousands of comments few minutes afta e dey posted.

Plenty pipo wey react to di post including celebrities wey show am love and support wit dia comments.

When BBC Pidgin confam Obi Cubana PA to confam if true-true e don dey release, Chioma say she no fit comment on di mata.

Wia dis foto come from, OBI CUBANA

Na on Monday, Obi Cubana show for EFCC office.

Na on Monday di businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, wey pipo sabi as Obi Cubana go EFCC - Nigeria Economic Police - office by imsef.

One source from di EFCC tell, BBC Pidgin say dem no arrest Obi Cubana as tori pipo bin report.

"We no arrest Obi Cubana. We don bin invite am come our office two weeks ago and e show up just yesterday around 11: AM by imsef for our office wey dey Wuse Zone 6 Abuja," di source tok.

Di source inside EFCC say dem dey investigate Obi Cubana for Evasion of Tax by di Cubana group.

Oda charges wey dem dey torchlight di business man for na; Money Laundering and Abuse of di Naira in public places.

Wia dis foto come from, OBI CUBANA/INSTAGRAM

Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana na businessman, entertainer, entrepreneur plus philanthropist dey for di custody of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).