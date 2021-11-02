EFCC Obi Cubana: Obinna Iyiegbu, Nigeria socialite profile
Economic Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] on Tuesday evening say Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana still dey wit dem.
Di Nigeria corruption police clear di mata to BBC Pidgin afta tori begin spread on Tuesday say e don dey released.
"Him [Obi Cubana] still dey dia us
Earlier in di day, one message posted on Obi Cubana verified Instagram account add to di tori wey fly up and down say e EFCC don free am.
Di message read as "Okpataozuore! I love you all! Unbroken!" bin generate thousands of comments few minutes afta e dey posted.
Plenty pipo wey react to di post including celebrities wey show am love and support wit dia comments.
When BBC Pidgin confam Obi Cubana PA to confam if true-true e don dey release, Chioma say she no fit comment on di mata.
Na on Monday, Obi Cubana show for EFCC office.
Na on Monday di businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, wey pipo sabi as Obi Cubana go EFCC - Nigeria Economic Police - office by imsef.
One source from di EFCC tell, BBC Pidgin say dem no arrest Obi Cubana as tori pipo bin report.
"We no arrest Obi Cubana. We don bin invite am come our office two weeks ago and e show up just yesterday around 11: AM by imsef for our office wey dey Wuse Zone 6 Abuja," di source tok.
Di source inside EFCC say dem dey investigate Obi Cubana for Evasion of Tax by di Cubana group.
Oda charges wey dem dey torchlight di business man for na; Money Laundering and Abuse of di Naira in public places.
See seven things to sabi about Obi Cubana
Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana na businessman, entertainer, entrepreneur plus philanthropist dey for di custody of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
- Oga Iyiegbu na di chairman and owner of di popular Cabana groups.
- E enta limelight during di burial of ceremony of im mama, Mrs Uche Mabel Uyiegbu wey take place for im home town for Oba, Idemili South Local Goment Area of Anambra State.
- Di 46-year old business man dey into entertainment and hospitality business. Dem born am for 12 April 1975.
- Di political science graduate make im first one million naira for 1999 during im National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) scheme.
- Oga Iyiegbu career as businessman start for 2006 wen e establish one Nite Club for Abuja. E later build anoda hospitality club e call Cubana for Owerri for Imo state and get multiple businesses from there.
- E be family man: Obi Cubana dey married to Ebele Iyiegbu and dem get children together.
- Believer in God: From im post on social media and di interview e get wit BBC Pidgin, Obi Cubana come across as pesin wey believe in God as e say "Prayer, consistency in handiwork, human connections wit pipo, na di road of success."