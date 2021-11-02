Netflix don launch dia first games on smartphones - See wetin you need know about am

Netflix dey launch dia first games worldwide as dem break into di game subscription market.

Starting from Tuesday, di company go begin roll out updates on dia Netflix app on Android smartphones.

Dis go show which games dey available for download.

"While dis na just di beginning of a long journey, we dey happy to provide gaming experience wey different from wetin dey available today - exclusive mobile games wey no get ads, no in-app payments," di company tok.

While di initial games get simple graphics and casual gameplay, Netflix say e still dey im very early stages.

But dem add say dem get plans to eventually create games "for every kind of player".

Mike Verdu, di company head of game development say;

"Whether you dey hungry for casual game wey you fit start from scratch or wetin go make you dig deeper into your favourite stories,.

"We wan begin build game library wey go give everybody something."

Five things to sabi about di Netflix game

Netflix subscribers go get access to five mobile games.

Adverts no go dey di game

No in-app purchases as e dey common wit oda mobile games.

Out of di five games, di service launch, two dey linked to di streaming giant's popular Stranger Things series:

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Card Blast

Teeter Up

Shooting Hoops