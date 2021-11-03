Emezana Purity: How life of 24 year old Purity Emezana change foreva afta her bobo of five years shoot her sake of say she no wan do again

one hour wey don pass

"Na just God, na im I take dey alive so", 24-year-old Emezana Purity narrate how her boyfriend of five years shoot her out of jealousy.

Na her (ex) boyfriend, James Eno shoot her for her house for Warri area of Delta State, South South Nigeria.

Di story of Purity become popular on the internet afta one social media user share her tori.

Delta State police confam di incident to BBC and say dem don begin investigation.

Purity ontop her hospital bed narrate how Eno visit her, pull out pistol and shoot her afta she bin don ask for make dem separate.

"We bin get some issues and I find out some things about am, so I ask make we separate. But I bin no tell am directly."

Purity say James accuse her say she dey date her colleague for wia she dey do business but she deny di accuse. She say im and di guy just be neighbours.

"Im no believe me, so I decide to separate from am sake of di constant quarrel."

As Purity decide to leave di bobo, na so e use vex say e wan collect di money wey im give her to start business.

"Di way im dey tok, make my mama advice me say di guy fit do me bad thing."

So my family tell am make im give us time, say we go pay am back di money gradually. And im accept." Purity tell BBC pidgin.

But Eno no wait for payment.

"Doctor say na miracle I take survive di gunshot"

"Im bring out one gun wey im wan use shoot me, so I raise my hand put for my chest," na so Purity describe as she take survive di surprise attack from her (ex) boyfriend.

Wia dis foto come from, Emezana Purity/Facebook

She tok say di bullet pass thru her hand, chest and comot for her back.

"Na narrow escape di bullet take escape my heart and lungs but e break about three of my ribs."

Purity add say one of di ribs bin come cut hole for her lungs and dem gats rush her surgery.

Since di surgery, she say she dey find am hard to breathe well well.

"If I breathe, e dey be like say one sharp tin dey chook me for inside.

Doctor say na miracle I take survive di gunshot.

Purity gats dey oxygen for four (4) days sake of say she not fit breet on her own afta her lungs cut.

Anger Issues

While dem dey date, Purity tok say James bin dey display anger issues.

"I don hear say dis kain tin dey happun to pipo, I don see am for social media but I no expect say dis kain tin go happun to me.

She say wen di guy shoot her, she rush enta her house and act like say she don die.

Power failure bin happen at dat time, so di noise from all di many generators no allow dem hear di sound of di pistol wen Eno fire di shot.

Wen di guy no hear any noise , she later run comot to her neighbour to raise alarm.

Na her neighbours rush her go hospital for Warri, Delta state.