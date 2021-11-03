Ethiopia state of emergency: Happenings now, plus what year Ethiopia dey now

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Government forces don dey battle rebels for one year

Ethiopia goment declare nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday as di war dey loom for di northern part of di kontri .

Di goment bin ask pipo wey dey live for di capital Addis Ababa to arm themselves, as rebels from di northern Tigray region advance to di south.

Di appeal come days afta di Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) tok say dem don capture two cities about 400km (250 miles) from Addis Ababa.

But di US beg di rebels make dem no try and take Addis Ababa.

Di capital get a population of more than five million.

Ethiopia Tigray crisis na kwanta between di goment of Ethiopia and forces for dia northern Tigray region wey don throw di kontri into katakata.

Di war bin break out one year ago for di northern Tigray region.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tigray dey far north of Ethiopia

Wetin cause di Ethiopia Tigray?

Di root of di crisis start from Ethiopi system of goment.

Since 1994, Ethiopia don dey operate federal system wey be say different ethnic groups dey run tins for 10 regions.

One powerful party for Tigray wey dem dey call Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) bin influence di setting up of dis system of goment.

Na dem lead one four-party coalition wey govern Ethiopia from 1991 wen dem pursue military regime from power.

Under dat coalition, Ethiopia bin dey prosper well-well but pipo bin dey worry about human rights and di level of democracy.

Small time, di concern and tok-tok turn to protest wey lead to goment reshuffle wey make oga Abiy become prime minister.

Abiy bin comot main Tigray goment leaders wey dem accuse of corruption. Dis move bin cause critics for Tigray to begin hala because dem feel see Abiy wan centralise power and dabaru Ethiopia federal system.

Di quarrel bin reach di height for September wen Tigray bone di goment to do dia own regional election. Central goment say e dey illegal.

Tins worse more for October wen di central goment suspend funding come cut ties wit Tigray. Tigray say dis one na war goment don declare.

Tension bin increase. Abiy come accuse Tigray forces say dem attack army base to tiff weapons.

"Di federal goment therefore dey forced to use military confrontation," Abiy tok.

Since wen di fight start for November 4, thousands of civilians don displace wit reports of civilian massacre.

US ask citizens to leave Ethiopia

Di US embassy for Addis Ababa say di security situation for di kontri don worse and advise im nationals to "consider making preparations to leave di kontri".

For one statement wey dem post on di embassy Facebook page, dem warn citizens make dem no travel outside Addis Ababa.

Meanwhile, di UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, don also call "say made dem immediately cease hostilities" as "di stability of Ethiopia and di wider region dey at stake".

US President Joe Biden say im also dey plan to remove Ethiopia from di list of states wey qualify for duty-free access to di US market under di African Growth and Opportunities Act (Agoa).

For di letter to US Congress, Oga Biden say im decision na sake of "gross violations" of human rights, and e dey expected to come into effect for January.

But di Ethiopian government don ask make US call for di reversal of di decision, say make di US no punish pipo because dem dey "confront insurgent force".

Wetin we know about dis kontri wey political crisis don cause so much instability?

See Some interesting facts about Ethiopia

Di Ethiopian calendar (Which year Ethiopia dey now?)

Di Ethiopian calendar dey seven years and eight months behind di Western calendar, 2014 for Ethiopia start on September 11,2021 western calendar .

Dis na because dem dey calculate di birth year of Jesus Christ differently.

Wen di Catholic Church amend dia calculation in 500 AD, di Ethiopian Orthodox Church no amend dia own.

So di new year falls on 11 September for di Western calendar, or 12 September for leap years, at di start of spring.

For Ethiopia, e dey simple: 12 months get 30 days each and di 13th - wey be last of di year - get five or six days, depending on whether na leap year.

Dem dey also count time differently -dem divide di day divided into two 12-hour slots starting from 06:00, wey go make both midday and midnight start from six o'clock for Ethiopian time.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di three main colours of Ethiopia flag don come to represent pan-Africanism - several post-colonial states adopt dem

Di only African kontry wey dem no colonise

Italy bin try to invade Ethiopia, or Abyssinia as dem dey call am for 1895, wen European powers bin dey carve up di African continent between themselves - but e suffer one humiliating defeat.

Italy don manage to colonise neighbouring Eritrea after one Italian shipping company buy di Red Sea port of Assab.

Confusion following di death of one Ethiopian emperor Yohannes IV for 1889 wey make Italy to occupy di highlands along di coast.

But few years later wen Italy try to push further into Ethiopia, dem defeat dem for di Battle of Adwa.

Ethiopians wey dey serve under Emperor Menelik II overcome four brigades of Italian troops within hours on 1 March 1896.