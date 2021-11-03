Regina Daniels and Jaruma Kayamata: Ned Nwoko wife end relationship wit sex therapist

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels don wash hand comot from any business or association wey relate to Jaruma.

Jaruma na Nigerian sex therapist wey also dey sell aphrodisiac product wey many pipo sabi as 'Kayamata.'

Di Nollywood actress wey also be wife of Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko bin cut off any relationship wey she get wit Jaruma product.

She claim say e dey practically portray her as bad pesin.

For inside statement she post for her Instagram page, she say she no dey use and no go ever use anything wey Jaruma dey sell as she no get any reason to use am.

Dis reaction dey come as tori dey fly up and down say Regina dey use kayamata to secure her marriage to her billionaire husband.

For social media, pipo begin question why be say na only her and her son Ned Nwoko always dey flaunt for social media and carry flex about, while di billionaire get oda wives and children.

Regina Daniel come out to make dis public declaration, days afta Ned Nwoko Moroccan wife Laila Charani post for social media say she don divorce.

According to Regina, Jaruma pay her to dey make random posts for her.

But even afta dia deal don end, Jaruma continue to dey use di opportunity as dem be friends to use her brand market di product.

However, Jaruma wey real name be Hauwa Saidu Mohammed don react say she give Regina ten million naira to influence for her.

Na just because say she dey for public eye sake of di kain man she marry. Na wetin di sex therapist add put.

But in six months, Regina only post her three times.

Wetin be Kayamata

Kayamata na herbs or portions wey dey act as sex or love enhancers for couples.

Na combination of herbs, fruits and spices to make partners enjoy themselves during kerewa.

Di products become popular recently as sellers dey advertise openly for social media plus post testimonies of dos wey don test di power of di product.

Who be Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels don always dey for public eye as she begin feature for Nollywood feems since when she dey small.

However wetin make pipo really sabi her na her marriage to Nigerian billionaire wey old pass her, wey also don get oda wives.

For 2019, 59 years old Ned Nwoko marry Regina wey be 19 as at that time.

Dis bin generate mixed reactions that time sake of di age difference as many pipo question di actress motivations.

Regina and Nwoko welcome dia first child together June 2020.

Who be Jaruma

Hauwa Saidu Mohammed wey pipo sabi as Jaruma na Nigerian sex therapist and entrepreneur.

Dem born her for October 26, 1993.

She come from Gombe state and many reason her as di most successful and highest-paid sex therapist for Nigeria.

Jaruma school for Nigeria and Turkey.

She bin start her entrepreneurship career for 2010 as she engage for some businesses but na for 2016 she enta limelight afta she do one video to educate Nigerians about di therapeutic advantages of Azanza Garckeana plant (Silky Kola).

She begin sell sex enhancers products, kayamata wey she claim say dey save women from experiencing failed marriages because dem no fit meet wit di sexual demands of dia partners.