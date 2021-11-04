Tigray Crisis: Why Ethiopia still dey fight war afta one year?

52 minutes wey don pass

One year ago, Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed bin predict say di military gbas-gbos between di military and Tigray rebels no go take time.

But di kasala for di kontri neva end, infact, di war don increase.

Here na four reasons wey fit don cause am.

Di kasala no dey for only Tigray region again

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Tigrayan forces bin dey invade neighbouring regions

Fight-fight between di Ethiopian Army and rebel forces don expand enta di Afar and Amhara regions. Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) don reportedly join di Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) for dia fight self-determination.

Di OLA wey dey for Oromo region bin dey as enemies with di TPLF, wen dem bin get power for thirty years, but now dem don be allies and PM Abiy say di two groups be terrorists.

All dis tins don make am hard to negotiate.

As if dat one neva do, di Amhara regional force enta di fight as dem join national forces. Di reason na dem claim say Tigray rebels cut out of land wey dom dey Amhara region throughout history.

So na for dat land, dem go tanda and di move don vex plenti Tigrayans wey include former officials of di Ethiopian Prime Minister. But di TPLF allied Tigray forces say dem no go stop to fight until Amhara forces comot from dia.

So with all these pipo wey dey fight for different tins and don get historical beef, e go dey very difficult to find peace.

Humanitarian aid blockage

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ethipia goment block aid say e fit get weapons

UN don reveal say e pass five million pipo wey dey face food palava for Tigray. Dem also tok say Ethiopia goment forces don dey block humanitarian aid for di region

Di goment claim na part of security measures, say di aid get weapons wey dem wan give TPLF but aid agencies say na lie.

America accuse TPLF say dey tiff from warehouses of Amhara and dey delay aid transportation.

On top of dat, hundreds of trucks wey carri aid enta Tigray neva come back.

Even sef, essential services like communication, light and banking no dey for Tigray and some parts of Amhara and Afar again. Tigray leaders say dem go continue to dey fight until dem return all di services and comot di blockade.

Conditions for ceasefire neva happun

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Oga Abiy don call TPLF and OLA terrorists and refuse to tok with dem

Di Ethiopian goment don call di TPLF and OLA say dem be terrorists. Dis one means say dem no go follow di groups tok, wey go make new ceasefire to dey hard. Federal forces bin comot by demselves from Mekelle for June but e bin no reach.

TPLF say dem want self-goment and recognition before dem negotiate as dem bin run elections for di region for September, 2020 wey Ethiopian goment no recognise. Abiy Ahmed don reject calls to tok and since TPLF don tok wetin dem want dem don dey use dia military to push di war.

As long as dem get upper hand for di war, dem no go see any need to make peace as Tigrayan leaders tok am, e don be too little too late.

Di situation of di War now

Di situation of di war don dey worse day by day.

Ethiopia don declare national state of emergency as di Tigrayan forces don dey push di war enta di kontri capital, Addis Ababa.

Both regional and international joinbodis dey face di task to come up with sometin wey fit end dis war.