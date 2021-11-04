Ikoyi building collapse update: Sanwo-Olu task panel to probe 21 storey wey crash

4 November 2021, 18:45 WAT

Wia dis foto come from, LASGG

Lagos State Govnor don inaugurate tribunal to investigate di cause of di 21 storey building collapse for Ikoyi on Monday.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu tok on Thursday for di inauguration say;

"Na important assignment sak eof say if we no do am di generation wey dey come afta us no go forgive us." .

Sanwo-Olu add say di even na sad one for Lagos but say e show di sincerity of im goment to get to di root cause of wetin make di building to collapse.

E add say "Lagosians and di world dey watch and wait , with expectation say, we go reveal di immediate and dep reasons why dat building collapse."

Di panel dey completely made up of pipo wey dey di private sector,

Wia dis foto come from, LASG

Wia dis foto come from, LASG

Di task before Lagos Panel on Ikoyi Building Collapse include;

President of Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr. Toyin Ayinde

Ekundayo Onajobi, wey be lawyer

Structural engineer, Dr. Akintilo Idris Adeleke

Architect, Yinka Ogundairo

representative of Institute of Builders, Mr. Godfrey O. Godfrey

Mrs. Bunmi Ibrahim wey be real estate lawyer

Dem get 4 weeks to come back with report.

Wia dis foto come from, LASG

How di panel go work?

Oga Sanwo-Olu reveal say di work of di panel na to conduct independent investigation into wetin cause di collapse of di building for Gerrard road.

Dem also get di right to call any pesin or organisation wey go dey useful for di investigation.

Oga Sanwo-Olu tok say di porpose of di panel na so, "evrione wey dey concerned including di goment go learn from dis unfortunate incident".