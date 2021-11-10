N-Knowledge programme: All you need to know about dis programme for non-graduates

Wia dis foto come from, N-Power

Nigeria goment tier rubber N-Knowledge program for di six geo-political zone for di kontri including di Federal Capital Territory, Abuja recently.

Some questions wey dey come up since den na wetin be dis N-Knowledge programme? Who dey qualify to participate? Plus how e go take benefit di pipo?

Kack make we tell you everi-everi wey dis program be.

Wetin be 'N Knowledge programme'?

N knowledge na actually part of di N-power wey be di umbrella program and get two component; di graduate and di non graduate component.

Di graduate component na for graduate of university, polytechnic colleges of education wey dey unemployed

And di non-graduate component wey N knowledge fall under dey target those wey don finish secondary schools.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq wey announce di program tok for statement say;

"N-Knowledge dey focus on equipping young Nigerians with important skills and certification to become competent workers, innovators and entrepreneurs.

"And dem go come dey dey prepare for both di domestic and global digital job market."

Who dey qualified to participate for N-Knowledge programme?

Wia dis foto come from, N-POWER/TWITTER

Dr Umar Bindir wey be di national coordinator of di National social investment program wey N-power na one of dem tell BBC Pidgin who dey qualified to join di N-Knowledge programme.

Di minimum certificate to participate for N-Knowledge na secondary school certificate.

Dey must dey between di age of 18-35 years old.

Dey also need to dey sound and pass through di basic screening wey show say you dey able to handle di training.

Dey dey require to get account number because di training go also involve how to save.

Dey also need to get telephone

How you fit apply for N-Knowledge program?

Wia dis foto come from, Min of Humanitarian Affairs

Oga Umar Bindar wey dey in charge of di programme say di application na portal/digital based just as e dey for N power.

Already pipo bin don apply for di program through dia online portal wen dem bin open and di waiting list dey plenti.

Na from dia dem select di first batch of 20,000 pipo wey go participate for di N-Knowledge program for 2021 and also di next batch as di waiting list for dia portal still plenti.

"For di next batch, we go harvest from 490,000 pipo wey don register for di portal, so we no go open di portal for 2021 as we go only pick from those wey don already apply online."

Dr Umar Bindir advise those pipo wey don already apply on dia online portal to always dey update dia details for di website in case of any changes.

Which skills pipo go learn from N-Knowledge programme?

Wia dis foto come from, N-Power

National coordinator of di National social investment program, Dr Umar Bindir tell BBC say di participants go first go through three months intensive training for different areas like;

Software training - Dat na for those pipo wey go dey into programming and coding

Hardware - Dat na for those wey wan to dey repair computers, Ipad etc

Animation - Dis gatz to do with computer graphics and so on.

Creative - Dat na scripting for pipo wey wan go into acting

E also get N-build under wey get to do with pipo wey go like know how to do bricklayer, carpentry, welding, glass wear, plumbing etc.

Afta di three month, dem go do attachment for additional six months for different tech companies or production companies wey dey into wetin dem learn from dia training.

And for during di entire period wey go run for like nine months, di participants go receive N10,000 every month and dis money go cover dia transport, feeding and allowance.

Dis na because during dis time, di participants dey liken to volunteers, Dr Umar Bindir tok.

And afta di participant finish dia six months attachment to build up dia skills, dem go get starter kit to go use di skills wey dem don acquire set up dia own small business.