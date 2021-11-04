Anambra Election 2021: Candidates, tension, Ipob sit at home, see all informate about Anambra governorship election you need sabi

one hour wey don pass

On 6 November, 2021 Anambra pipo for southeast Nigeria go elect dia next governor wey go lead di state until 2025.

Whoever win di election go be di sixth govnor for di state since Nigeria return to civilian rule for 1999.

Like e dey always dey wit former elections for di state, di 2021 governorship election also come wit im own tension.

Dis na sake of violent attacks wey goment tok say dey planned by di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) wey dey terrorize di state ahead of dis Saturday election.

Di group wey dey agitate for separation from Nigeria don also declare say election no go hold on di day - Nigeria goment don counter dat order.

History of elections for Anambra state since 1999

Like many states of di federation, Anambra follow get governor wen Nigeria return to civilian rule for 1999.

Na Chinwoke Mbadinuju of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) win dat election - e dey office from 1999 to 2003 before e lose re-election to Senator Chris Ngige.

Ngige get challenge during im tenure wey lead to him removal for 2006. Politicians wey comot di den govnor, bin allegedly kidnap am go hide am until dem swear in anoda govnor.

Senator Chris Ngige dey office from 2003 to 2006.

Di crisis at di time produce Peter Obi wey dey office for only eight months - March, 2006 to November, 2006.

Di crisis further degenerate wey come lead to di emergence of di first female govnor of di state, Virginia Etiaba.

Etiaba, continue from wia Obi stop to rule di state for anoda three months; November, 2006 to February, 2007.

By February, 2007 Peter Obi return to complete im first term of four years wey end for 2010. E later win re-election for second term wey see am dey for office from 2010 to 2014.

For di 2014 election, Lagos-based business man Willie Obiano win di governorship election.

Obiano don also do two terms and e go end for February 2022.

Key informate about di Anambra governorship election 2021

Tension don make pipo dey chook eye inside di election wey go hold on Saturday.

Over di last six months Anambra don witness series of violent attacks.

Dis na spill-over of di violence wey di southeast region dey experience sake of agitation by di banned Ipob group - di group dey protest di arrest and detention of dia leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Di group as a show of commitment to dia protest don also declare say make pipo no come vote for di Anambra governorship election.

Before now, voter apathy, wey be situation wia pipo no dey gree participate for election na one major challenge wey Anambra state dey known for.

For dis 2021 election di state go still battle wit voter apathy and fear of violence by jaguda pipo.

Nigeria goment don insist say di election go hold as planned.

To dat effect Nigeria police don deploy over 30,000 security operative to secure di state during di election.

How Inec, Police dey prepare for di election

Wetin we call dis foto, Inec chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu

According to Nigeria election body, di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) Anambra state get 5,720 polling units.

Di polling units spread across 21 Local Government areas and three senatorial districts of di state.

Also, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu wey be INEC Chairman say na 2,525,471 registered voters dey for the 6 November governorship elections for Anambra State.

"As far as di commission dey concerned, we go proceed wit di election," na so Prof Yakubu tok.

"We dey prepare seriously for di exercise."

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria police say dem don deploy 34,500 police officers go Anambra

To ensure security during di election, Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba order di deployment of adequate officers to di state.

Police tok-tok pesin, Frank Mba, say na Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joseph Egbunike go lead di assignment for Anambra State.

"DIG Egbunike go dey assisted by di DIG in-charge of Operations, Acting DIG Zaki Ahmed.

"Oda strategic commanders we deploy to Anambra State include five Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), 14 Commissioners of Police (CPs), 31 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 48 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs)," Mba tok.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) clear 18 candidates and dia deputies from different political parties to contest di election.

Something wey dey interesting about di election be say no woman dey among di 18 candidates wey dey contest. But some of di main candidates choose women as dia deputy.

However, some of di leading candidates wey don show say dem be contenders for di election na;

Valentine Ozigbo of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Valentine Ozigbo, wey plenty pipo know as Val Ozigbo neva too tey for politics sake of say e don spend many of im years for private sector.

Im emergence as di candidate of PDP bin dey controversial as di party bin get factional candidate, Ugochukwu Uba.

But afta several court waka, Nigeria highest court, di Supreme Court declare Val Ozigbo as di original candidate of di PDP.

Val Ozigbo wey from Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area na di immediate past Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Transcorp Plc and im strength be say im wan run Anambra wit experience from di private sector.

Dr. Obiora Okonkwo of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Obiora Okonkwo na business man and Lawyer wey also hold Doctorate Philosophy De­gree in Political Science from di Russian Academy of Science, Institute of World Economy and Inter­national Relations, Moscow.

Okonkwo wey come from Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government area say im go run Anambra state wit a 10-point agenda.

According to di ZLP candidate wey describe im sef as "political economist," im say e no go do anything without consulting di pipo if im become govnor.

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Wia dis foto come from, Charles Soludo/Facebook

Di All Progressives Grand Alliance (Apga) na di ruling party for Anambra state.

Incumbent govnor Willie Obiano dey do im second term wey go end February, 2022.

Prof. Charles Soludo wey from Isuofia, for Aguata local government area bin don contest for di governorship seat before.

Im contest on di platform of di PDP for 2010 election wia im lose to Peter Obi.

Soludo den defect to APGA wia im tok say dem deny am di governorship ticket again for 2013.

A member of President Muhammadu Buhari Economic Advisory Council, Soludo dey go di November 6 election as di choice of governor Obiano.

Di former govnor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) anchor im campaign on Anambra State Vision 2050.

Professor Charles Soludo dey enter di contest as a financial and investment expert wey say im wan open Anambra to investment for all di sectors.

Senator Andy Uba of All Progressives Congress (APC)

Wia dis foto come from, Andy Uba/Facebook

Senator Andy Uba come from Uga for Aguata local government area of Anambra state. Im LGA dey for Anambra South senatorial zone.

Im bin win di 2007 governorship on di platform of di PDP but im spend less dan 20 days sake of internal party wahala. Court remove Uba come declare Peter Obi as di rightful flag bearer of di PDP.

Uba, recontest for di same seat for 2010 on di platform of Labour Party wia im lose to Obi again.

Dis time Senator Andy Uba dey go inside dis Saturday election as a member of di ruling APC. Now, e dey enjoy di support of di federal goment and some top politicians for Anambra state wey dey back am.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, don show say im no be candidate wey odas fit wish away.

E show im strength during di 2019 general election wia im defeat Chris Uba of di PDP and Nicholas Ukachukwu of Apga for Anambra South senatorial election.

Also a business man, di Nnewi born sports promoter dey popular among young pipo for Anambra state.

Di main subject of im campaign na security. Ubah focus im campaign on di restoration of security for Anambra state sake of di level of violence wey dey destroy di socio-economic life of state.

Im believe say if security dey, wealth fit spread.

Recently, Ifeanyi Ubah join oda southeast senators to call for political solution for di matter wey concern Ipob leader, Nnamdi Kanu.