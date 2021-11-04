Anambra Election update: Police declare 24-hour restriction of movement for Anambra state

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria police say dem don deploy 34,500 police officers go Anambra

Di Nigerian Police Force don declare no movement for Anambra state from 12 midnight on Friday.

Violent attacks wey don happun for di region recently and Saturday governorship election for di state make Nigeria goment deploy plenty security enter di south-eastern state.

Force tok-tok pesin, Frank Mba for statement say di no movement order na for security to fit tackle jaguda pipo wey get plan to cause katakata during di election on Saturday.

Mba, say di order na part of measures to protect di electoral process for di November 6, 2021, Anambra State Gubernatorial Elections.

"Assessment wey we conduct indicate high possibility of criminal-minded individuals wan enter Anambra State, before, during and after di polls.

"IGP further note say di measure na to also avail security forces hold di state down to checkmate di movement of political thugs and touts, and prevent di free flow, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs throughout di period and beyond."

Wen no movement order dey happen for Anambra?

According to di IG, Usman Alkali, "restriction of vehicular movement in and out of Anambra State go start from 12 midnight on Friday 5th November, 2021 to midnight of Saturday, 6th November, 2021."

Inspector General of Police say di restriction dey necessary sake of security threats.

E say na only Inec officials, accredited observers, journalists, and "oda authorized officials get chance to go about dia lawful duties as long as e relate to di elections."

Candidates for di Anambra state governorship elections don sign peace accord to show say dem no go sponsor violence for di 6 November election.

Na di National Peace Committee (NPC) organise di peace accord wey happen for di Dora Akunyili Centre Awka, Anambra state.

Former Head of State, retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar, wey be Chairman of NPC say di peace accord dey important "promote unity among candidates for di election."

"Those wey sign di Peace Accord must abide by di letter and spirit in words and deeds."

On im part, Chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu say na di violence wey bin dey happen for Anambra state make di commission beg di NPC to bring all di candidates to sign di peace accord.

According to di INEC oga, "We believe say Anambra no go dey different from Edo and Ondo.

For dis reason, we dey confident say just like Edo and Ondo di election on Saturday go dey peaceful and di outcome go reflect di will of Anambra voters.

INEC don do everything possible to ensure credible elections for Anambra State under very difficult circumstance.