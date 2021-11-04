Obi Cubana: EFCC don grant Obinna Iyiegbu bail

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OBI CUBANA/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Obinna Iyiegbu na di owner of di Cubana chain of restaurants and entertainment business for Nigeria

EFCC don finally free socialite Obinna Iyiegbu alias Obi Cubana afta im spend three days for dia custody.

EFCC been give am two weeks notice to report for dia Wuse Office.

Im report dia on Monday around 11 a.m and dem been dey investigate am for money laundering, tax evasion and abuse of di Naira.

Even though Obi Cubana wey be di owner of Cubana chain of restaurants don free, BBC Pidgin source reveal say investigations still dey go on on di allegations wey EFCC sama for im head.

Di 46-year old business man, Obi Cubana na from Anambra state for eastern Nigeria and e dey into entertainment and hospitality business.

E bin make headlines early dis year for July, 2021 with di burial of im mama for im hometown of Oba, Idemili South with di kain money dem spend and showcase during di burial.

Tins to know about Obi Cubana

Oga Iyiegbu na di chairman and owner of di popular Cabana groups.

E enta limelight during di burial of ceremony of im mama, Mrs Uche Mabel Uyiegbu wey take place for im home town for Oba, Idemili South Local Goment Area of Anambra State.

Di political science graduate say im make im first one million naira for 1999 during im National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) scheme.

Oga Iyiegbu career as businessman start for 2006 wen e establish one Nite Club for Abuja. E later build anoda hospitality club e call Cubana for Owerri for Imo state and get multiple businesses from there.

Im be family man: Obi Cubana dey married to Ebele Iyiegbu and dem get children together.

Believer in God: From im post on social media and di interview e get wit BBC Pidgin, Obi Cubana come across as pesin wey believe in God as e say "Prayer, consistency in handiwork, human connections wit pipo, na di road of success."

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Obi Cubana: 'Dem no dey cut soap for anybody for dis world!'