Boko Haram: 'E dey pain me say di pikin wey I born cause pain to millions' - Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau mama, Falmatu

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, VOA Wetin we call dis foto, Falmata Abubakar

Falmata Abubakar, mama of di Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau wey dem kill tok say e dey pain her say pikin wey she born cause pain to millions of pipo.

Dis na di first time wey she go tok since afta im reported death.

Falmatu bin do exclusive wit local tori pipo Trust TV wey dem air on Wednesday night she also add say she no fit confam if Shekau born any pikin bfor e die.

"Di only tin wey happun between me and him (Shekau) be say I born am and notin else."

"I no fit confam im death bicos di last time wey I see am na 18 years ago and also weda e get pikin or not na somtin wey i no know."

Falmata also tok say Shekau cause her plenty pain as a mother and dat na only God go judge am for all di things e do.

She tok say she no care weda e dey alive and say na God go judge wetin e do.

Wia dis foto come from, other Wetin we call dis foto, Shekau and im mama, Falmatu

According to her, Shekau grow up like any oda normal child but na wen e move go Maiduguri capital of Borno in search of Islamic knowledge, na so tins change.

She tok say say na for dia e meet Muhammad Yusuf wey be founder of Boko Haram.

Rival militant group ISWAP announce Shekau death for audio recording on 5 June, 2021.

Reports say di group leader blow himself up after ISWAP fighters wey e dey leadership tussle with attack im hide out.

Who be Abubakar Shekau?

Afta e take over di affairs of Boko Haram afta dia founder die for police custody for 2009, Shekau start im transformation from one underground sect to a deadly insurgency wey spread for north-east Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Under Shekau, Boko Haram don stage bombings, kidnappings and prison breaks across di region. And from 2014, e begin take over towns so e go create Islamic State under Sharia law.

Many pipo believe say Shekau dey in early- to mid-40s, e support one bloody jihadist campaign for propaganda videos wey compare am to Osama Bin Laden.

"I enjoy killing... di way I enjoy to dey chickens and rams," he tok inside one video.

Since e take charge, more dan 30,000 pipo don dey killed and over two million displaced from dia homes.

Di group gain global attention afta di 2014 kidnapping of hundreds of girls from one school for Chibok, in Borno state, wey bring about di #BringBackOurGirls movement. Many of dem still dey miss.

E no tey, US declare Shekau a "global terrorist" and put $7 million (£4.9m) bounty on im head.

Shekau agenda dey so radical wey make di Islamic State reject am, di Islamic State comot from Boko Haram to form ISWAP for 2016.

If Shekau death dey confirmed, e no sure say e go mean di end for Boko Haram, analysts tok.

Since dem break up, Iswap don displace Boko Haram as di main insurgency group for di region.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Boko Haram has been active in northern Nigeria for over a decade

Di shame for Shekau town pipo

Afta Shekau become household name for terrorism activities wit Boko Haram e become difficult for pipo from Shekau village for Borno state to interact wit odas bicos of di shame and stigma wey pipo dey take look dem.

Yusuf Harun wey come from Shekau village before e move, tell BBC News Pidgin say di shame still dey.

"Na shameful tin to tok say you come from Shekau village bicos of wetin Abubakar do, and I know many pipo wey no dey gree tok wia dem come from bicos of how pipo go dey look dem."

Isa Sani wey dey live for Borno state tok say di shame part don rise in di last few years, as e don meet pipo from Shekau village wey dey deny or dey call anoda place as dia village.

"Shekau don give dat village bad name foreva na why many dey deny say dem come from dia.