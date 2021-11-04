Europa League: West Ham vs Geng line up as Moyes celebrate 1000th game

West Ham manager David Moyes go celebrate im 1000th game in management as West Ham face Genk on Thursday.

Moyes landmark game dey come in a relatively low-key Europa League group game against Genk.

Di 58 year old manager like am like that as e no want any fuss.

A win for West Ham go guarantee im side a place for di knockout stages of di Europa league.

West Ham don beat both Manchester clubs before dem reach di EFL Cup quarter-finals, and victory against Liverpool on Sunday fit take dem as high as second for di Premier League.

West Ham United line up

West Ham boss David Moyes bin make six changes to di side wey beat Aston Villa 4-1 for di Premier League for weekend wit goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, defenders Vladimír Coufal, Craig Dawson and Issa Diop, midfielders Mark Noble and Arthur Masuaku and forward Manuel Lanzini coming into di XI.

Declan Rice and Michail Antonio keep their spots, even as di Hammers go host Liverpool on Sunday.

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio.

Kristian Thorstvedt, the son of former Tottenham and Norway goalkeeper Erik, starts in midfield for the hosts.

Genk line up

