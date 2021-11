Femi Osibona found dead: Developer of di 21 storey building for Gerard road Ikoyi don die

4 November 2021, 20:49 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Femi Osibona na international real estate developer

Dem don find Femi Osibona dead body for di rubbles of di Ikoyi building collapse.

Oga Osibona na di developer of di 21 storey building for Gerrard road wey fall down scatter on Monday inside Lagos.

Di Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu confam am give BBC Pidgin on Thursday evening.

He add join say im dead body don dey deposited for Military hospital for Ikoyi.

Some eyewitnesses bin tell BBC say oga Femi dey inside di building wen e collapse on Monday.

But na on Thursday evening, three days afta na im family and friends dey able to confam im dead body afta dem comot am from di rubble.

Wia dis foto come from, LASG Wetin we call dis foto, arlier on Thursday di Lagos state govnor visit survivors of di 21 storey building wey collapse for Ikoyi on Monday.

Meanwhile, di Lagos state govnor don declare three days mourning for di state sake of di Ikoyi building collapse.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu say make all flags fly at half-mast for public and private buildings.

Di govnor confam say 32 pipo na im dem don recover dia deadi bodies from di rubbles.

Osibona na di first African developer to develop seven-storey building for United Kingdom.

Earlier on Thursday di Lagos state govnor visit survivors of di 21 storey building wey collapse for Ikoyi on Monday.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu say im visit to di hospital na to ensure say dem dey get good medical care.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu also revisit di place wia di 21 storey building fall down on 1st November, 2021.

Sanwo-Olu don also task one probe panel im set up to reveal how di 21 storey building crash for Gerrard Road on Monday.

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Di 21 storey building early in October before e collapse for November

Wia dis foto come from, LASEMA Wetin we call dis foto, Di 21 storey building afta e collapse

Di property dem call Fourscore Mansion dey located at 113, Albion Drive London Fields, E8, 4LZ, East London. No be only that, e be di first black developer of African origin to build other projects for UK.

Di company begin im journey into real estate for di United Kingdom before dem get branch for South Africa and later Nigeria.

For 2009, when Brig-General Buba Marwa (rtd) be di Nigerian High Commissioner for South Africa, Fourscore Homes build six luxury units wey dem call Fourscore Mansions for Waterkloof.

Di company real estate business start for Hackney, London in 1997. "I be one of di pipo wey im real estate developments lead to di growth of East London."