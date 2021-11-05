Kano state court order remand of man wey call Governor Ganduje ‘thief’ for Facebook

Wia dis foto come from, Odas and FACEBOOK/KANO STATE GOVT

Court for Kano state (northern Nigeria) say make dem keep one Muazu Magaji Danbala for prison after dem accuse am of posting picture of Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje with im children and caption 'barayin Kano' for Hausa language wey translate to 'Kano thieves'.

Baba Jibo Ibrahim na im be tok-tok pesin for all courts for Kano state and e confam di tori to BBC Pidgin. E also add say continuation of di case go happun for Nomansland magistrate court on 8th November 2021.

One oda pesin Jamila Shehu wey also post similar tin for her page dey on di run according to authorities after dem gbab Muazu.

Documents wey BBC Pidgin see show say dem dey charge di two pipo with alleged conspiracy, intentional insult, inciting public disturbance and defamation of character contrary to Section 97, 114, 391 and 399 of di Penal Code.

Di First Information Report also show say na chairman of Nasarawa local goment area Auwal Lawal file complain about di Facebook posting of di two pipo with police before dem make arrest.

Di FIR document tok say, "On 26th October both of una post di picture of Kano govnor and im children Abdulazeez and Balaraba come also write 'barayin Kano' meaning 'Kano thieves' knowing fully well say your actions fit lead to breakdown of peace within and outside di state."

Muazu na pikin to former chairman of Kiru local goment Danbala Kiru wey make di case interesting because of political interests.

Barrister Lawal Yaro tok about di case with BBC Pidgin wia e say many tins fit happun for di judgement.

"You know Nigerian constitution respect every individual and na wetin make am wrong to defame any pesin talk less of govnor so na big issue. Na two types of defamation dey, civil one dey and criminal one also dey."

"If court finally find di defendants guilty dem fit chop prison term wey fit reach some years based on wetin dem do, or just fines or prison terms and fines too."

Di case go receive further mention on Monday.

Oda times pipo land for trouble over Govnor Ganduje

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK/KANO STATE GOVT

On di 21st of June 2019, court sentence singer Mohammed Yusuf wey im stage name be AGY to two years in jail afta e sing music wey abuse di state Govnor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to di magistrate court, AGY commit three offence for di mata: Singing without permission from Kano censors board, shooting video witout anoda permission and abusing Govnor Ganduje.

Also on 12th september 2019, popular singer Nazir Ahmad wey many sabi as Sarkin Waka chop arrest for anti Ganduje songs.