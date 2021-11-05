Anambra state election: Inec say wetin go happun if pipo no come out to vote, observe sit at home on voting day

Wia dis foto come from, INEC Situation room

Anambra State pipo dey prepare to vote for who go be dia next governor on 6 November, 2021. But di build-up to di election don come with some palava.

Top among dem na di concern weda pipo go gree come out on di day to exercise dia right to vote, sake of di activities of di insecurity for di region and initial calls by di Indigenous People of Biafra for pipo to boycott di election.

Dis call na part of di group demand for Nigeria goment to release dia leader Nnamdi Kanu wey dey Nigeria secret police hand.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission don tok wetin go happun if voters no come out to vote.

Inec chairman professor Mahmood Yakubu for statement wey BBC Pidgin use eye see say, if voters no come out on di day of election Nigerian laws cover dat kind scenario.

For Nigeria, di requirements to declare winners for Presidential and Governorship election include

Simple majority of votes cast.

Spread wey be one quarter (25%) of di votes cast for two third of di States of di Federation (for Presidential election) or of di LGAs within a State (for Governorship election).

Prof Yakubu say "Ours [dat of Nigeria] na di first-past-di-post system irrespective of voter turnout and no be di 50%+1 voter turn out for some jurisdictions. So irrespective of turnout, if di results meet di two thresholds, we go declare winner" of di election."

So wetin di Inec chairman tok mean say, if people no come out to vote because of fear of sit at home or dem no just wan go vote. Nigeria law already don make provision for such situation.

Ipob suspend sit at home

Wetin we call dis foto, How tins be for popular Unizik junction for Anambra

Two weeks ago, di proscribed separatist group - Ipob - bin warn say election no go happun for Anambra until Nigeria goment release dia leader.

Di group bin declare five days sit at home wey go start from 5th November, 2021.

But on Thursday 4 November, 2021 di group backtrack. Dem later cancel di sit at home order, come urge Anambra pipo to go vote for Saturday election.

Wetin we call dis foto, Some shops dey closed for Awka, Anambra state

Meanwhile Nigeria police bin also quickly counter di call by di banned group as Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Zaki Ahmed wey dey lead di security team for di election don quash di Ipob call for sit at home.

DIG Ahmed assure Anambra pipo say di police "don make adequate provision of security" and promise say "unprofessional conduct from di police before, during and after di election no go dey."

Wetin we call dis foto, Even some hotels for di state dey closed because of fear of going against sit at home order by di banned Ipob