Obi Cubana: EFCC deny photo wey show 'staff members' take picture wit Obi Cubana

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, don deny say dia staff take photo wit socialite Obinna Iyiegbu alias Obi Cubana.

One photo of di businessman wey di Nigeria corruption police bin interrogate dis week on matters wey concern money laundering begin spread afta di Commission release am on Thursday.

For inside di photo, Obi Cubanna pose wit pipo wey look like officials of di Nigeria corruption police.

E no dey clear wen dem take di picture - if na before im spend three nights for dia custody or na afta dem release am.

But EFCC say nobody take dat kind picture for dia office and di pipo wey dey inside di photo no dey known to di Commission.

"Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wish to disclaim one trending photograph for social media wey report say socialite Obi Cubana take for di premises of di Commission, wia pipo crowd am come describe say dem be staff of di EFCC," na so EFCC tok for statement.

"Di said picture wey dem caption: EFCC Crew poses for quick photograph with billionaire socialite and businessman, Obi Cubana, dem no take am for EFCC facility and di pipo inside am di Commission no know dem."

Di Commission for di statement even warn di public say make dem no follow mischievous stunt by pipo wey dem allege say be Cubana publicists.

Wetin make EFCC invite Obi Cubana?

Di source inside EFCC say dem dey investigate Obi Cubana for evasion of tax by di Cubana group.

Oda charges wey dem dey torchlight di business man for na; money laundering and abuse of di Naira in public places.

E no dey clear if di abuse of di naira charges dey related to di spraying of money wey happun during di burial of di mama of Obi Cubana for July dis year.

Di burial ceremony of Obi Cubana mama wey take place for im home town Oba, Anambra State bin make headlines and cause serious tok-tok for Nigeria social media platform.