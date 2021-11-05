Niger attack: At least 69 die for inside gun attack by suspected Islamist insurgents

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Niger dey face jihadist insurgencies for im border with Mali, Burkina Faso and Nigeria (file picture)

Niger don declare two days of national mourning from Friday, afta at least 69 pipo die for inside attack by suspected Islamist insurgents.

Di attack happen for di kontri south-west, near di border with Mali.

Victims include one local mayor and di leader of one self-defence militia, goment tok. Search dey go on for survivors.

No group don claim responsibility for di attack wey hapun on Tuesday.

Di attackers run across di border go Mali, reports say dem carry dia own pipo wey die dia dead bodi with dem.

Niger interior ministry say dem ambush delegation wey di mayor of Banibangou dey lead for one village about 55km (32 miles) away, for di western Tillaberi region. Inside statement, e blam "unidentified armed bandits".

Na militants wey dey associated with one local affiliate of di so-called Islamic State group dey control di area.

Niger dey face jihadist insurgencies for im border with Mali, Burkina Faso and Nigeria. More dan 500 don die inside insurgent violence dis year for di kontri south-west.