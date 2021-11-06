BVAS Inec: Anambra election hapun with di Biometric Voter Accreditation System - Wetin you need to know about am and how e change di voting process

6 November 2021, 20:21 WAT New Informate 11 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria election bodi di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec, don announce say dem fit continue di govnorship election wey dey hapun for Anambra state for south east of di kontri till Sunday sake of some challenges wey dem dey face for field on Saturday.

For statement for dia official social media handle, dem announce extension of voting time from 2:30 pm to 4pm sake of challenges wey di Biometric Voter Accreditation System, BVAS machine bin cause for some polling units for di state.

INEC bin announce di use of DI BVAS device for di November 6, 2021, Anambra State Governorship election earlier on and some Nigerians bin don dey wonder how effective di machine go dey.

Di election wey hapun for Anambra show some of di challenges wey pipo go through with di machine.

Candidate of di All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chukwuma Soludo BIN ask Inec to sort out di issues wey hapun with BVAS as e take am hours to finally vote afta di machine first reject am.

Inec first use BVAS for di Isoko South I State Constituency Bye-election for Delta State on September 11, 2021.

Di new device bin replace di Smart Card Reader (SCR) wey INEC bin use for previous elections since 2015.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC PIDGIN Wetin we call dis foto, Inec staff hold di BVAS during di Anambra state govnorship election

Wetin be BVAS?

BVAS na di new voting device wey dey for cross-checking voters names for di Register of Voters.

E dey authenticate voters wit di use of dia fingerprints or facials.

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu during one stakeholder meeting on di Anambra State Governorship Election on Wednesday bin introduce BVAS device and e tok say di use of incident forms during elections no go dey again.

BVAS wey im full meaning be Bimodal Voter Accreditation System get dual capacity for fingerprint and facial authentication of voters.

Dis one na to guard against voting identity mago-mago. E mean say one pesin fit wan try use anoda pesin Permanent Voter's Card (PVC) to vote but wit dis new machine e no fit dey possible.

According to INEC, incident form no go dey useful again as pesin fit cheat wit am.

Voter wey no get original PVC no go fit vote.

Voter wey no dey successfully accredited electronically wit BVAS no go vote too.

"Di BVAS also get camera, therefore, e get di capacity to snap Polling Unit level result and upload am to di INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal so dat citizens go fit view results as election dey end for each Polling Unit".

''No need for di Z-Pad since di functions don dey chook inside BVAS, INEC tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Man smile as Inec official use BVAS dey confam im facials during di Anambra govnorship election

Nigerian Senate bin give INEC go ahead to transfer results electronically

Last month, di Nigeria Senate bin give Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) go ahead to use electronic means to transfer results. Dis decision bin generate reactions.

Di lawmakers for di Upper Chamber for dia sitting bin do about turn on dia initial decision wen di Electoral Act dey amended and lawmakers reject di idea of electronic transmission of result.

Dem say if e go even work, di electoral body must first get approval from di Nigerian Communications Commission before dem fit transmit election results electronic.