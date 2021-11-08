Who won Anambra election: Winner of Anambra election no dey because of supplementary election wey go hold for Ihiala

one hour wey don pass

Di Anambra State governorship election dey on hold until Tuesday 9 November, 2021.

Dis na sake of election wey di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) no fit do for Ihiala Local government area of di state, na so overall returning officer Prof Florence Obi tok.

Inec bin hold di 6 November governorship election for Anambra state on Saturday wia election take place for 20 out of di 21 LGAs of di state.

Di commission don announce results of di 20 LGAs wey dem do election.

"We don collate results for 20 local government areas, and Ihiala still dey outstanding as di commission no fit deploy to di area.

"Based on constitutional provision, supplementary election go hold for Ihiala," Prof Obi, di returning officer for Anambra election tok.

Wetin supplementary election mean

Supplementary election na constitutional requirement for Nigeria wen di need arise.

Prof Florence Obi say "Section 179 (3) of di Constitution provide say rerun go happen if no candidate meet di requirement of sub-section 2.

Such run-off go be between di candidate wit di highest number of votes and one among di remaining candidates wey secure majority of votes of local government areas for di state," she add.

Wetin dis one simply mean be say from di results wey Inec don declare so far di number of registered voters for Ihiala pass di number wey separate Apga and di oda parties wey get high votes for di election.

For example, according to Inec Ihiala get 148,000 registered voters but from di results wey di commission don declare so far, di All Progressive Grand Alliance (Apga) dey poll 103,946 while im closes rival, People's Democratic Party dey poll 51,322.

Therefore, as long as di number of pipo wet neva vote for Ihiala plenty pass wetin separate Apga and PDP, e mean say di election neva complete.

E mean say Ihiala get di number of votes wey still fit determine di winner of di election.

Dis na why di State Returning officer Prof. Obi say "Based on constitutional consideration and provisions of di Electoral Act as well as di Revised Regulations and Guidelines for di Conduct of Elections wey Inec release, supplementary election go hold for Ihiala."

Importance of Ihiala and why Inec no fit hold election for di LGA

Wetin we call dis foto, Security concerns make election no hold for Ihiala

Di Anambra governorship election state collation officer, Prof Florence Obi wey be di Vice chancellor of di University of Calabar say Inec must conclude di election for Ihiala before di conclusion of di process.

Ihiala Local government area na border town between Anambra and Imo state for southeast Nigeria.

Na about one hour journey from di capital, Awka.

Ihiala alone get over 148,000 registered voters, according to Inec.

Dia votes fit decide who be di next govnor of Anambra state.

Ihiala bin suffer attack during campaign - wia security operatives kill four jaguda pipo

Inec no fit hold election on Saturday sake of transportation wahala.

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members also fear to go di area sake of insecurity.

Di failure of Inec to do election for Ihiala fit give political parties better reason to challenge di election for court.