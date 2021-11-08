Meet man wey dey contest for national women leader for APC

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ameer Sarkee

"I believe say na man suppose take charge of women affairs at all times"

Na so 26-years old Ameer Sarkee wey dey contest for National Women Leader position for ruling All Progressives Congress tell BBC News Pidgin.

For Ameer, na man suppose take charge of women affairs at all times na why e dey contest again for di second time.

Ameer bin contest for PDP Women Leader for Kano state for 2019 but no make am but e say im no go give up because since when e small na women issues be im priority.

"Even when I small anytime I see woman wey need help I dey try assist her maybe to carry load or go buy something for her dis na some of di things wey dey guide me and wey make me feel say I deserve women leader position."

"Some pipo dey ask me say why man go contest for women leader and di answer wey I dey give dem be say God destine man to guide di affairs of women so no be bad tin for me to wan lead women especially given say I mean well for dem."

Wia dis foto come from, Ameer Sarkee Wetin we call dis foto, Posters of Ameer don go public as im say e wan be women leader

Di Kano state based textile material seller also tok say e dey pain am say women wey in many places dey comot vote more than men. Im say men dey find themselves for background after elections.

Ameer add say if e win, dat na wetin im wan change so dat women go get more voice and more representations at all levels of goment.

Regarding challenges wey im dey face, Ameer say e just wish say APC women go really accept am to lead even though im be man.

"Di biggest challenge na to win di acceptance of women, some dey jealous me and odas dey look say I wan seize wetin belong to dem but no be so."

"At di same time I dey get alot of encouragement and support even yesterday (Sunday) some women groups meet with me on my ambition and also for social media many dey send messages of support."

Wia dis foto come from, Ameer Sarkee Wetin we call dis foto, Ameer wey graduate from polytechnic say im get plans to settle down

Despite im love for women and desire to helep dem as e tok di Kano polytechnic graduate neva marry although e say plans dey to settle down.

"Marriage no be something wey pesin go rush in to but plans dey to settle down."

Finally Ameer tok say di emergence of 25-year old Kadade Sulaiman as national youth leader for PDP na sign say na time wey youths suppose take over politics for Nigeria and e dey hope say im party go emulate di PDP.