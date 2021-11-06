Marilia Mendoca: Popular Brazil singer die for inside plane crash for di age of 26

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, HANDOUT Wetin we call dis foto, Marília Mendonça's songs were famous for focusing on women's experiences with failed relationships

One of Brazil most popular contemporary singers, Marília Mendonça, don die.

She die for inside plane crash according to officials.

She be 26 years old.

Four oda pipo - her uncle, her producer and two crew members also die for di accident wey happun for rural area for south-eastern Minas Gerais state.

Dem don launch investigation to sabi wetin cause di crash.

Who be Marília Mendonça

One Latin Grammy winner for 2019, Marilia Mendonça become sake of say she dey focus on women experiences wit failed relationships.

She be one of di biggest names for Brazilian country music wey dey known as sertanejo.

Mendonça start her career wen she be teenager.

She become national star for 2016 wit one hit song wey dey about infidelity.

She dey known as di kontri "Queen of Suffering".

Last year, as concerts dey cancelled sake of di pandemic, she bin perform for some online gigs. One of dem set di record for di most-watched live stream for di world, wit 3.3 million peak viewers on YouTube.

For 2020, she be di most listened to artist for Brazil on Spotify.

Mendonça get two-year-old son.

Wetin hapun before her death

She bin dey ready to perform for one concert on Friday evening for di city of Caratinga, wey dey 12km (seven miles) from di crash site.

Hours before di accident, she post one video ontop social media wey show as she dey prepare to enta di private aircraft.

Di singer staff bin tok sa say she dey alive and well afta tori about di accident comot.

But Television images later show di damaged aircraft near one waterfall for di mountainous area.

Afta her death dey confirmed, Brazilian footballer Neymar post on Twitter say: "I refuse to believe, I refuse".