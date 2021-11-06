Ikoyi building collapse: Professor Yemi Osinbajo deny ownership of Ikoyi land

40 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OSINBAJO

Nigeria Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo don deny tori wey dey make rounds say na im get di 21-storey building wey collapse for Ikoyi, Lagos state on Monday.

Prof Osinbajo for inside statement say in no get anything to do wit di land or di property wey dem develop,

Dis dey come afta one local tori pipo for dia report allege say na di vice president get di land wey dem dey build di 21-storey building wey collapse on.

Oga Osinbajo say im no get anything at all to do di wit di land or di property.

"I no get any interest whatsoever and I bin never get any interest, weda legally or beneficially, for di land, di building or development." E tok.

Di vice president add say im no at anytime buy dis land or any da piece of land from Chief Michael Ayo Ojo.

Prof Osinbajo say im don declare all im property and assets for public.

E say im don report di mata to im lawyers, wey go take am up for prompt legal action.

Wia dis foto come from, LASEMA

At least 38 pipo don die for di collapsed building according to di Lagos state goment latest update.

Plus some pipo still dey dey trapped for di rubbles.

Di pesin wey dey develop di building, Femi Osibona also dey confirmed dead for di collapse.

Lagos state goment say di deadi bodies from di collapsed building dey ready for idenfication.

E say make families of victims go di Infectious Disease Centre for Yaba to identify d deadi bodies of dia lived ones from 4pm on Friday, November 5, 2021

Goment say dem go carry out autopsy report before dem release di corpses to dia family.

Di commissioner of Information, Gbenga Omotosho deny tori say rescue operations don fall for di crash site,.