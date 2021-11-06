Mr Macaroni, Taaooma, odas take about meeting wit Nigeria Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo wey spark reactions

58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, INSTAGRAM

Popular skit-maker Maryam Akpaokagi wey pipo sabi as Taaooma don tok sorry say she honour one invitation to visit Nigeria Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for di presidential villa on Wednesday.

Inside her apology statement to Nigerian, she explain why and wetin she bin intend to go do for di meeting.

Taaooma explain say she bin one reject di invitation but later decide to go as she reason say e go give her opportunity to say her mind on hot issues.

Wia dis foto come from, TAAOMA

Taooma explanation come afta di visit begin cause reactions and become hot talking point for social media.

Dis na as some Nigerians for social media hail those wey no attend and call out di di ones wey attend di meeting.

Wia dis foto come from, TAAOMA Wetin we call dis foto, Taaoma for di meeting

Dem say dia visit to di kontri number two citizen na to promote dia skit industry, no be to speak on behalf of di youth as dem dey make pipo believe.

No be only Nigerians react as some oda comedians and skit makers wey no follow go di meeting also tok dia mind ontop di mata.

Mr Macaroni react

Wia dis foto come from, MR MACARONI

Popular comedian and skit maker wey no follow, Debo Adebayo wey pipo sabi as Mr Macaroni explain say im reject di invitation.

For inside statement e post for social media, e explain say im reject di invitation because im no dey happy wit di political leaders and no wan dey associated wit dem.

E say e dey okay if oda pipo believe say to siddon wit goment go change some tins, make nobody crucify dem sake of dat.

Di Vice President bin recently host some young skit makers for di Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Di team wey bin attend di meeting bin go under di platform of Nigeria Skits Industry Awards (NSIA).

Wia dis foto come from, MR HYENA

Some of dos wey attend include Taooma; Josh Alfred (Josh2funny); Ayo Ajewole (Woli Agba); Adebamiro Adeyanju (Mr Hyenana) and Adeoye Adeyemi Elesho (Yemi Elesho)

Some of dem post on dia page how dem use di meeting to take engage di vice president on issues wey dey affect di kontri, especially di youth.

Di team wey attend di meeting bin go under di platform of Nigeria Skits Industry Awards (NSIA).

Some of dos wey attend include popularly known as Taooma; Josh Alfred (Josh2funny); Ayo Ajewole (Woli Agba); Adebamiro Adeyanju (Mr Hyenana) and Adeoye Adeyemi Elesho (Yemi Elesho).

How pipo react

Meanwhile, popular human rights activist Aisha Yesufu don tell Taaooma say she no need to apologise as different ways dey to achieve something.

Wia dis foto come from, AISHA YESUFU POST

While some social media users call out di skit makers say dem visit di presidency to promote dia skits industry awards no be tok on behalf of di youths as dem dey carry am about.

Wia dis foto come from, ReACTIONS