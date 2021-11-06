Sierra Leone explosion: Tanker fire blast kill over 90 pipo for Freetown

Wia dis foto come from, President Julius Maada Bio/ Twitter

At least 91 pipo don die afta one massive explosion wen fuel tanker collide wit one lorry for Sierra Leone capital, Freetown.

Fuel spill before e catch fire and di tin later result to big fire wey burn some of di bystanders and vehicles for one busy junction.

Footage wey local media outlets broadcast show badly burnt bodies for di streets wey surround di tanker.

President Julius Maada Bio say im dey "deeply disturbed by di tragic fires and di tragic loss of life".

IFor inside tweet, im tok say im government go do "everything to support di affected families".

Wetin we call dis foto, Many pipo wey die dey trapped for inside dia motor

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr describe say im see disturbing fotos and say e bin hear rumour say "more dan 100 pipo don lose dia lives".

Di state-run mortuary dey report say dem don receive more dan 90 bodies and some dem dey treat about 100 pipo for hospitals and health centres around Freetown.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di burnt remains of di trucks wey dey involved for di collision

Tori be say di explosion happun for one junction outside di busy Choithram Supermarket for di densely populated Wellington suburb for di east of di city at around 22:00 GMT on Friday.

One report say one wey full of pipo completely burn down, while nearby shops and market stalls catch fire,

Brima Bureh Sesay, di head of di Sierre Leone National Disaster Management Agency, tell local media say im neva see anything like dis before.

Wetin we know so far about Sierra Leone tanker explosion