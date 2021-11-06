Anambra election results: Andy Uba win APGA, PDP for im poling unit

All Progressives Congress, APC candidate for di Anambra Govnorship election Andy Uba win for im polling unit with 80 votes.

Di senator cast im vote for im ward for Aguata, ward 16 Polling Unit 10 for Uga.

APGA poll 10, YPP 5, while PDP get 2.

Meanwhile voting don end for some polling units even as INEC extend voting time to 4:00pm sake of challenge with di Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS wey make some pipo no fit vote.

Anambra residents dey vote who go become di next govnor of di state.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC na di umpire for di process and na dem go declare di winner.

According to INEC, di requirements to declare winners for Presidential and Governorship election na di simple majority of votes cast.

Dis wan mean say di winner must win di one quarter, (25%) of di votes cast for two third of di States of di federation (for Presidential election) or of di LGAs within a State (for Governorship election).

Nigeria dey operate di first-past-di-post system irrespective of voter turnout and no be di 50%+1 voter turn out for some jurisdictions.

