Ini Dima Okojie: Nigerian actress traditional marriage to Abasi Ene-Obong pictures

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Inidimaokojie

Nigerian actress, Inidima Okojie Ruth Abioye don tie di knot traditionally wit her bobo, Abasi Ene-Obong.

Di 'Namaste Wahala' actress share fotos for her Instagram page on Saturday say:

"Abasi, my love!!. Today, our families accept to become one.

I dey so excited to go on dis journey with you… dis' na to forever!."

Her husband, Abasi Eneoboing also share comment for Ini Instagram page say "Let's do dis baby!! Thanks for accepting me. I love you."

See some of di fotos wey di actress share

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/InidimaOkojie

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Inidimaokojie

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Inidimaokojie

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Inidimaokojie

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Inidimaokojie

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Inidimaokojie

Many of her colleagues enta social media to congratulate her.

Kate Henshaw say "So sweet to see Ini-Abasi.... God's time"

Kehinde Bankole also drop her congratulations message for her comment section.

"Dis is so beautiful", na so her fellow actress, Omowumi dada tok.

Wetin we know about Ini Dima Okojie husband

Abasi Ene-Obong na Medical Doctor and Entrepreneur

Im dey refer to imsef as a world changer.

Abasi Ene-Obong na di founder and Chief Executive Officer of 54gene, one genomics research, services and development company

Im get PhD for Cancer Biology from University of London, Masters in human molecular genetics from Imperial College London and Masters in Business Management from Claremont Colleges, California.

Im dey also work as a cancer researcher.