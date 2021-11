"Di men refuse to do am" - di women for Kano state wey dey clear graveyard ground afta dia husband no do am

Mansur Abubakar

BBC News Pidgin, Kano

19 minutes wey don pass

Nobodi go imagine say di pipo wey go keep graveyard go be women.

But dis na di life for some women for one community for Kano state, northern Nigeria.

"We ask our men to do am (cut di grass) and we no get beta response from dem, na why we decide to do dis work by oursef."

Na so Hajiya Raliya Yahaya, di leader of one women group (Kungiyar Matar Musulmi) for Kano describe di mata, as she follow tell BBC News Pidgin of dia four (4) hours weekend work for Wailari cemetery.

"At di end of di day na for cemetery dem go bury evribodi, so e just be like say na yourself you dey help."

For months now di group wey consist of 10 women dey use dia Saturday and Sunday mornings from 7am to 11am to clear weeds, remove dirty tins and sweep di cemetery.

How dem start

Na wen Hajiya Raliya wey lose her husband few years she gada wit all di oda women for di group na married women wey get permission from dia husbands to comot to do di work.

Wetin we call dis foto, Hajiya Raliya Yahaya

"Na only wey husband die all di oda 9 na married women and dia husbands give dem permission before dem comot for di work e get some wey get interest but dia husbands no allow dem."

"Evri weekend e get some (men) wey dey come watch us and afta sometime dem fit join do small work before dem leave.

She tok dis na sake of say di men don notice say di women dey enjoy wetin dem dey do, and know for her, she know say reward dey from God.

"If you dey fear-fear, no start o…"

Regarding di tools wey dem dey use di leader say dem dey borrow from dia husbands wey be farmers.

"Di biggest challenge for dis our cemetary na lack of fence and all sort of animals dey enta to abuse di place, for example dis Saturday we spend lot of time dey remove donkey gashi (dirty) from di cemetary."

Wetin we call dis foto, "Our biggest challenge for dis our cemetary na lack of fence..."

BBC News tori pesin Mansur Abubakar follow ask di Hajiya Raliya say di women no dey fear to dey get bad dream sake of say na cemetery dem dey work?

"From di start I tell all di women say if any of dem dey fear-fear, make she no start o, bicos I sabi say no evribodi go dey comfortable to work for wia dem dey bury dead bodi."

But she come tok say, di main reason dem dey do dis work na bicos di men no gree do am.

"If today our men agree to our demand to come do di work we go allow dem do am and we go take care of our homes but for now na we get di work."