Usman vs Covington 2: UFC 268 Fight Night see Kamaru Usman beat Colby Covington for rematch

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kamaru Usman extend im winning streak to 19 fights wit victory over Colby Covington

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman don retain im belt wit unanimous decision win against Colby Covington for dia rematch at UFC 268 for New York.

Usman drop di challenger back to back for di end of di second round wit big left hook and huge right hand.

Covington rally for rounds three and four and di two of dem trade heavy shots for di fifth round and none of dem fit land di blow wey go end di fight.

Di judges score di fight 48-47 48-47 49-46.

34 year old Usman say "I be di pound-for-pound best alive right now."

Usman win dia first fight for Las Vegas for di fifth round TKO for UFC 245 for December 2019.

For di rematch, di two fighters land New York wit different game plans and improved skills as dem dey go back and forth throughout di full five-round duration.

Afta di fight for Madison Square Garden, Usman hail im opponent.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

E say: "Guys, I go just give it up. I know say plenty trash tok don dey, plenty bad blood dey here, and I dey sure say e go continue afta tonight.

"When you share an octagon wit pesin wet dey dis tough, you no fit help am (but respect dem). That respect go come."

Usman victory improve im record to 20-1 and extend im winning streak to 19 fights as e cement im place for di top of di UFC pound-for-pound list.

And 'The Nigerian Nightmare' admit say im fight wit im head, rather than im heart, to ensure say im do enough to defeat opponent wey sabi.

"I tell you, e dey tough," e add. "He dey super tough. I bin wan craze to comot am for there but that no be di best thing to do.

"We take our time, we stay calculated, we listen to our coaches and we find di finish.

"Unfortunately, that's di next best guy for di division. E be tough son of a gun, and e no gree me find that finish."

33 year old Covington don however promise say im go return better than ever.

"Love me or hate me, I just dey start," di American tok.