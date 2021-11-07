Anambra election results: Charles Soludo dey lead so far - See wetin you suppose know about di former CBN govnor

Charles Chukwuma Soludo don take early lead for Anambra governorship election as INEC begin announce results.

Di Nigeria election body, INEC begin announcements of di November 6 govnorship election on Sunday, a day afta di election happun.

So far, candidates of di APC, PDP and APGA na im dey lead di election.

Di candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Charles Chukwuma Soludo dey beat oda candidates as results dey come from local goments but di announcement of election results still dey ongoing.

Dem born Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo on July 28, 1960 to late Mrs Mgbafor Soludo and Nze Nwankwo Simeon Soludo of Umueze village, lsuofia, Aguata LGA of Anambra State.

Im be former Governor of di Central Bank of Nigeria wia im serve for for about 5 years.

During im time for CBN, e do major reforms wey observers say helep make banks for Nigeria dey beta.

E graduate with degree of Economics from di University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

E don work for di World Bank for 1993 wia im do both long and short term work as consultant.

Professor Soludo bin join di Obasanjo administration as di Economic Advisor to di President and di Chief Executive of di National Planning Committee.

For 2019, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari bin appoint Soludo as member of im Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

For 2009, wen im bin contest for Anambra state governorship election under di Peoples Democratic Party, e later lose to Peter Obi of All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Oga Charles announce say im go run for govnorship under di All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for February 2021.

Prof. Charles Soludo later emerge as di All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate as im score 740 delegate votes to win oda aspirants.

Charles dey happily married to Nonye Queen Frances Soludo and dem dey blessed wit children.

Wetin Charles Soludo manifesto promise di pipo of Anambra if im win?

For wetin im call "The People's Manifesto"; Oga Soludo promise to 'Ndi Anambra'- as im dey call am- dey founded on 4 Pillars.

Anambra go become Industrial hub

Charles Soludo say im go position Anambra State to attract industries to take di first mover advantages as dem dey exploit di scale economies of big domestic market of 210 million pipo plus $400 billion worth of economy.

Im also promise to give constant power supply, guaranteed security, efficient transportation infrastructure, aggressive investment drive, technology to Anambra wey dem go fund through innovative partnerships.

Anambra go become digital plus creative capital of Nigeria.

Charles say im go invest in relevant infrastructure, bring up programs for digital skill development wey go boost innovation,

Im also promise to create jobs, encourage entrepreneurship, enhance social development, plus achieve economic transformation as im goment go create growth for di technology and creative ecosystem.

E go redefine youth empowerment

Di former CBN govnor say im go provide wealth create opportunities for youths and boost economic activity for di State.

"Our major goal na to redefine youth empowerment and philanthropy beyond immediate consumption to a more productive and impactful programme", e join tok.

Agriculture plus Agro processing

"Di Agriculture sector go continue to be major growth sector for di economy of Anambra State", na so di APGA candidate tok inside di manifesto.

Oga Charles say im go implement initiatives wey go helep transform di sector as dem go strongly support agro processing to build robust value chain

Im say dis value chain go encourage active participation of MSMEs.

See how di results don go so far

APGA win for Orumba South local goment

Orumba South

APC - 2,060

APGA - 4,394

PDP - 1,672

YPP - 887

Nnewi North

APC - 1,278

APGA - 3,369

PDP - 1,511

YPP - 6,485

Njikoka

APC - 3,216

APGA - 8,803

PDP - 3,409

YPP - 924

Onitsha South

APC - 2,050

APGA - 4,281

PDP - 2,253

YPP - 271

Idemili South

APC - 1,039

APGA - 2,312

PDP - 2,016

YPP - 752

Anambra East

APC - 2,034

APGA - 9,746

PDP - 1,380

YPP - 559

Anaocha

APC - 2,085

APGA - 6,911

PDP - 5,108

YPP - 868

Ayamelum

APC - 2,409

APGA - 3,424

PDP - 2,804

YPP - 407

Oyi

APC - 2,830

APGA - 6,133

PDP - 2,484

YPP - 900

Awka South

APC - 2,595

APGA - 12,891

PDP - 5,498

YPP - 919

Dunukofia

APC - 1,991

APGA - 4,124

PDP - 1,680

YPP - 1,360