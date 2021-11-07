Anambra election results: Charles Soludo dey lead so far - See wetin you suppose know about di former CBN govnor
Charles Chukwuma Soludo don take early lead for Anambra governorship election as INEC begin announce results.
Di Nigeria election body, INEC begin announcements of di November 6 govnorship election on Sunday, a day afta di election happun.
So far, candidates of di APC, PDP and APGA na im dey lead di election.
Di candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Charles Chukwuma Soludo dey beat oda candidates as results dey come from local goments but di announcement of election results still dey ongoing.
Wetin to know about di All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate, Charles Chukwuma Soludo
Dem born Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo on July 28, 1960 to late Mrs Mgbafor Soludo and Nze Nwankwo Simeon Soludo of Umueze village, lsuofia, Aguata LGA of Anambra State.
Im be former Governor of di Central Bank of Nigeria wia im serve for for about 5 years.
During im time for CBN, e do major reforms wey observers say helep make banks for Nigeria dey beta.
E graduate with degree of Economics from di University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
E don work for di World Bank for 1993 wia im do both long and short term work as consultant.
Professor Soludo bin join di Obasanjo administration as di Economic Advisor to di President and di Chief Executive of di National Planning Committee.
For 2019, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari bin appoint Soludo as member of im Economic Advisory Council (EAC).
For 2009, wen im bin contest for Anambra state governorship election under di Peoples Democratic Party, e later lose to Peter Obi of All Progressives Grand Alliance.
Oga Charles announce say im go run for govnorship under di All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for February 2021.
Prof. Charles Soludo later emerge as di All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate as im score 740 delegate votes to win oda aspirants.
Charles dey happily married to Nonye Queen Frances Soludo and dem dey blessed wit children.
Wetin Charles Soludo manifesto promise di pipo of Anambra if im win?
For wetin im call "The People's Manifesto"; Oga Soludo promise to 'Ndi Anambra'- as im dey call am- dey founded on 4 Pillars.
Anambra go become Industrial hub
Charles Soludo say im go position Anambra State to attract industries to take di first mover advantages as dem dey exploit di scale economies of big domestic market of 210 million pipo plus $400 billion worth of economy.
Im also promise to give constant power supply, guaranteed security, efficient transportation infrastructure, aggressive investment drive, technology to Anambra wey dem go fund through innovative partnerships.
Anambra go become digital plus creative capital of Nigeria.
Charles say im go invest in relevant infrastructure, bring up programs for digital skill development wey go boost innovation,
Im also promise to create jobs, encourage entrepreneurship, enhance social development, plus achieve economic transformation as im goment go create growth for di technology and creative ecosystem.
E go redefine youth empowerment
Di former CBN govnor say im go provide wealth create opportunities for youths and boost economic activity for di State.
"Our major goal na to redefine youth empowerment and philanthropy beyond immediate consumption to a more productive and impactful programme", e join tok.
Agriculture plus Agro processing
"Di Agriculture sector go continue to be major growth sector for di economy of Anambra State", na so di APGA candidate tok inside di manifesto.
Oga Charles say im go implement initiatives wey go helep transform di sector as dem go strongly support agro processing to build robust value chain
Im say dis value chain go encourage active participation of MSMEs.
See how di results don go so far
APGA win for Orumba South local goment
Orumba South
APC - 2,060
APGA - 4,394
PDP - 1,672
YPP - 887
Nnewi North
APC - 1,278
APGA - 3,369
PDP - 1,511
YPP - 6,485
Njikoka
APC - 3,216
APGA - 8,803
PDP - 3,409
YPP - 924
Onitsha South
APC - 2,050
APGA - 4,281
PDP - 2,253
YPP - 271
Idemili South
APC - 1,039
APGA - 2,312
PDP - 2,016
YPP - 752
Anambra East
APC - 2,034
APGA - 9,746
PDP - 1,380
YPP - 559
Anaocha
APC - 2,085
APGA - 6,911
PDP - 5,108
YPP - 868
Ayamelum
APC - 2,409
APGA - 3,424
PDP - 2,804
YPP - 407
Oyi
APC - 2,830
APGA - 6,133
PDP - 2,484
YPP - 900
Awka South
APC - 2,595
APGA - 12,891
PDP - 5,498
YPP - 919
Dunukofia
APC - 1,991
APGA - 4,124
PDP - 1,680
YPP - 1,360
