Anambra election results today: Nonye Soludo di woman wey go be di next First lady of Anambra State

33 minutes wey don pass

Nonye Soludo go be di next First lady for Anambra State.

Madam Soludo wey be wife to APGA candidate and governor-elect, Charles Soludo also come from lsuofia, Aguata LGA of Anambra State, same wit her husband.

Di 51-year old na Computer Scientist and Accountant.

Nonye Soludo gbab her bachelors of Science degree for Computer Science for University of Nigeria, Nsukka between 1991 to 1995.

Before she later proceed to do her Master of Science in Accounting and Finance from University of Westminister, UK in 2006.

She be di founder and Chief Executive Officer of one food company, Healthy Living Foods Ltd wey base for UK.

She also be managing Director for one real estate company, Charles Frances Properties for London since 2016 till date.

Madam Nonye Soludo don promise to continue to empower women and children across di state as she campaign for support for APGA.

Her marriage wit Professor Charles Soludo dey blessed wit 6 children - 2 girls and 4 boys.

Madam Nonye tell BBC Pidgin say she dey passionate about exercise and cooking na her hobby.

Wetin we call dis foto, Nonye Soludo also follow-up di INEC update for di Anambra govnorship election, wia her husband, Charles be di candidate unda Apga party.

