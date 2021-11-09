IVF swap: California couple sue clinic for alleged of IVF mix-up

One California husband and wife don give birth to anoda man pikin afta dia fertility clinic give dem di wrong embryo during in vitro fertilisation (IVF), dia lawsuit tok.

Daphna and Alexander Cardinale say di baby girl dem born for September 2019 no look anything like dem.

After one DNA test, na dia dem find di couple wey carry dia own daughter pregnancy, and dem both agree to change di girls.

Dis no be di first allege mix-up during IVF procedure

IVF na one procedure wia woman egg go dey fertilised by man sperm for laboratory bifore doctors dem go come chook di embryo for woman uterus.

Di Cardinales dey sue di Los Angeles-based fertility centre, wey dey known as California Center for Reproductive Health (CCRH), and one In VitroTech Labs, wey be embryology lab.

Di lawsuit allege say dem dey do medical wuru-wuru, carelessness and mago-mago. Di two company no answer BBC request for comment.

For one emotional news conference on Monday, Madam Cardinale bin say pipo no fit understand her family "heartbreak and confusion.

"Our memories of how we born pikin go always dey bad sake of di sick truth say our biological pikin dem give am to someone else, and di baby wey I fight to bring into dis world no be for me to keep."

Madam Cardinale say dem "tif her ability to carry her own child".

According to di lawsuit, di couple bin find help from di fertility clinic for summer of 2018.

Madam Cardinale give birth di next year to one child wey dem tink say na dia own.

For di delivery room, Oga Cardinale bin dey expect yellow paw-paw pikin like dia firstborn, but e dey surprise to see di baby girl "come out wit much darker skin", di lawsuit tok.

Nearly two months later di family decide to do at-home DNA tests, wey come show say dem no relate biologically to di baby.

"Di room become small and e bin really turn my eye and everything just dey somehow," Oga Cardinale tok, as e try remember di moment di DNA results come back.

Di CCRH come help dem find di California couple wey bin carry dia daughter and bin born anoda fine girl one week apart.

Di Cardinales' daughter bin dey like four months old wen dey first meet. After plenti meetings, di couples agree to follow di legal process to formally exchange di babies, wey happen for January 2020.

"Instead make I breastfeed my own child, I bin breastfeed and bond wit child wey I later dey forced to give away," Madam Cardinale tok for di news conference.

She add say di incident be di hardest for di couple seven-year-old daughter, wey bin struggle to understand di swap.

Mrs Cardinale, wey be licensed therapist, and her husband, singer-songwriter, don collect mental-health treatment for "symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD", di legal action tok.

Adam B Wolf, one lawyer wey dey represent di Cardinales, say di oda family wey follow dey di mix-up dey also plan to sue, but go remain anonymous.

For 2019, anoda California family discover say na for New York pesin bin born dia child .