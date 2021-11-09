Bride wey wear 'Isi Agu' for church wedding tok why she do so

Wia dis foto come from, @Ikejiofor Ella Amy

One couple wey wear 'Isi Agu', for dia church wedding don begin trend afta dia fotos go viral.

Pipo bin begin react afta fotos of her wedding go viral - di common tin na to wear white dress for church wedding for Nigeria but recently, couples don dey explore oda traditional styles to rock for dia wedding.

Di bride tell BBC Pidgin say her decision na out of di love wey she get for Africa and black pipo and to also create sometin wey dey different.

According to @Ikejiofor Ella Amy wey bi di bride, " i be fashion designer, so i use di medium to send out my message. And from pipo responses i dey happy say we all love to embrace our own"..

Di bride say e be like mystery wen pipo hear wetin her plan be for di wedding outfit and dem wait to see am. She add say she bin receive plenti accolades on social media.

Isiagu, wey mean Chieftaincy be traditional outfit for Igbo land. Di material dey for special occasions like weddings and dem dey take am sew orisirisi style.

Ms Ella say she dey happy say we di younger generation dey go go back to di roots and embrace wetin be our own.

