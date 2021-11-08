Abdulrasheed Maina: Court find former pension boss guilty of money laundering

Abdulrasheed Maina dey comot court afta judgement

Di Federal High Court, Abuja don find Abdulrasheed Maina, di former oga of Pension Reform Task Team guilty of money laundering charges.

Di trial judge, Okon Abang, wey deliver di judgement on Monday say Mr Maina tiff over N2 billion Pensioners moni.

Di court say di prosecutor, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bring correct evidence through witnesses to prove beyond reasonable doubt say Maina dey guilty of money laundering in di sum of N171,099,000.

Di Court say Maina dey guilty of asking staff of Fidelity Bank to open bank accounts for am without conducting any due diligence.

Di court also say e dey guilty sake of say e hide im identity as signatory to accounts wey im open for UBA and Fidelity bank wit di identity of im family members without dia knowledge.

Di accounts dem bin get cash deposit wey reach N300million, N500million and 1.5billion Naira.

Di court say Maina tiff di moni wey belong to pensioners becos e no fit prove wia e get di moni wey dey I'm account from.Trial judge, Justice Okon Abang also say if you put all Maina moni togeda as civil servant e no reach all di moni dem wey dey im account.Di court yarn give say di prosecution, goment lawyer produce essential evidence thru dia witnesses prove say Maina dey also called to guilty of Money laundering in sum of N171,099,000 and dia moni na proceeds of unlawful act.