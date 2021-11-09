Niger classroom fire kill 25 schoolchildren

3 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Many schools for Niger dey use straw-hut classrooms (file photo)

At least 25 children wey dey between di age of five and six don die for Niger Republic afta one fire outbreak catch dia classrooms on Monday.

Several oda students injure during di fire, wey break out on Monday morning as children take part in school lessons for di kontri Maradi region.

Dem neva yet know wetin cause di fire.

For Niger, dem usually dey build classes wey over full wit wood and straw when di main brick structures dey unable to accommodate all schoolchildren.

Dis mata of wood and straw classrooms no be only wahala of dat region, but for most parts of Niger.

Di mayor of Maradi, Chaibou Aboubacar tell local tori pipo say di fire on Monday bin burn three of dat kain of buildings finish.

One eyewitness bin tell BBC say, dem see plenti deadibodi as dem dey carry dem comot di place and also some pikin dem wey wounjure and dem carry go hospital.

Tori be say some of di pikin wey wunjoure dey critical condition.

Dem don suspend all di classes for dat school for now.

Fires for Niger extra wood and straw classrooms no dey strange again, however e dey rare say e go kill dis many pipo.

But, earlier dis year around 28 pikin dem die for Niamey, di kontri capital afta di fire block dem behind school gate.