Nigeria Defence Academy deny say dem arrest military man wey get hand for attack

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Defence Academy Wetin we call dis foto, Cadets during inter battalion shooting competition

Di Nigeria Defence Academy don comot to deny say dem arrest one Airforce officer wey some reports say get hand for di attack on di academy three months ago.

For statement wey tok-tok pesin of NDA Major Bashir Jajere release, e add say di said officer no dey with dem and e no get any connection with di school.

On Monday pictures on social media go viral as e show pesin with handcuffs wey some say na him be pesin wey connive with bandits to attack NDA on di 24th of August wey leave two officers dead, one kidnapped and odas injured.

"For NDA we no dey investigate no be our job e get agencies wey get dat responsibility so tori of di arrest no be true but we dey assure general public say pipo wey carry out attack on NDA go soon enter hands." Dis na wetin parts of di statement read.

Di military later rescue Major Chris Datong wey di gunmen bin kidnap when dem attack.

Nigeria Defence Academy enta public eye afta banditry and kidnapping attacks happun for dia Kaduna campus.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Di photo wey NDA bin dey tok about

Di news shock pipo say di unknown gunmen bin get access to di Kaduna residential area of di Academy, kill two pipo plus kidnap one pesin.

Nigeria Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor really frown face for di bandits attack when e happun

General Irabor describe di attack as madness wey dey must stop as soon as possible.

Nigeria Defence Academy -Tins you suppose know about di respected military school

Before Nigeria get independence, dem bin first sabi di school as Royal Military Forces Training College (RMFTC).

Afta independence for 1960, dem change im name to Nigerian Military Training College, before e finally change to Nigeria Defence Academy as we sabi am today.

Best military academy for West Africa

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/NDA Wetin we call dis foto, Group photo after passing out of new military officers for Nigerian Defence Academy

NDA na di only military university wey dey for Nigeria and di first military university for West Africa.

Kontris for di region regard di academy as di best for West Africa.

Meanwhile many kontri from oda parts of sub-Sahara Africa also consider di university as quality.