Pastor Adeboye: Wetin RCCG Pastor Enoch Adeboye tok about Nigeria and 2023 elections?

58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, RCCG

Di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye don again make headlines as local media dey report say di 79 year old preacher don predict di future existence of Nigeria and di general elections wey go happun for 2023.

Dis na sake of im sermon during di first Sunday of di month service wey dem stream live on Youtube on November 7, 2021.

For di Sunday service, Daddy GO - as pipo dey usually call am - bin dey tok to im congregation about 'Great expectations' .

E address why members no suppose dey plan ahead to get money, fame and power wen dem no even dey sure how long dem go dey alive.

Di RCCG General overseer come use how pipo take dey make plans ahead of 2023 general elections as example.

E say "dis na 2021, some pipo don already dey plan to kill demself on top 2023.

Dem no even know weda 2023 go dey"

E add say dis pipo no even sabi if dem go still dey around by dat 2023.

Pastor Adeboye say nobody fit guarantee weda dem go still dey around by tomorrow.

"Na only God go determine who go still dey around by 2023."

Wetin Pastor Adeboye tok about 2023?

For di video wey capture di preaching, Pastor Adeboye say one pesin bin ask am who im tink say suppose be president in 2023.

"I ask am President of wia, im say President of Nigeria,

I answer am say how in dey sure say Nigeria go still dey by 2023?

How you dey sure?, You fit swear?

I pray say Nigeria go still dey o, so make una no misquote me but we dey sure?" he ask.

Im also add say pipo go dey struggle say dem wan make more money for dia children, 'You sabi how dis children go use di money afta you don die?"

Wen im dey comment on im own great expectation, Pastor Adeboye say im great expectations na to see many of im church members for heaven.