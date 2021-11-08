Lateef Adedimeji wedding with Mo Bimpe don set - See wetin to know

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, ADEBIMPE OYEBADE

Popular Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji don confam wedding plans wit im colleague for di movie industry, Adebimpe Oyebade.

E confam am to BBC Yoruba afta fotos of dia wedding invitation card begin circulate for social media.

Dis na di first time Adedimeji go confam im love affairs wit Adebimpe Oyebade, afta di two popular Yoruba Nollywood actors don deny several times say nothing dey between dem, say dem just be friends and colleagues.

Many of dia fans bin believe say dem dey inside relationship as dem dey always post lovey-lovey fotos of themselves wit matching outfits for dia social media handles.

But dem deny am several times say na just cruise and work.

Wia dis foto come from, ADEBIMPE OYEBADE

However, fotos of dia wedding invitation being spread on social media on Monday.

Di invitation card read: "The families of Chief Prince Mrs Adeleke Oyebade and Alhaji & Alhaja Nurudeen Adedimeji cordially invites do pleasure of --- to their children wedding ceremony. Oyebade Adebimpe Oluwafunbi and Adedimeji Adetola Abdullateef. Date: 22nd December, 2021."

For im reaction to di wedding invitation card, Lateef tell BBC Yoruba say dis no be di first time rumour of im wedding to Bimpe go dey spread and no be news again as dey themselves don dey open about dia relationship.

E say im neva ready to follow tori pipo tok about di wedding but make pipo watch out.

"Di pipo wey we want invite come di wedding go receive di invitation card." E add.

To confam say di tori na true, di two lovers bin repost some congratulatory messages from dia friends on dia Instagram story.

Wia dis foto come from, LATEEF ADEDIMEJI

Wia dis foto come from, MO_BIMPE

Plenty of dia fans don congratulate and wish di couple well.

Who be Adetola Adedimeji Lateef

Wia dis foto come from, LATEEF ADEDIMEJI

Lateef Adedimeji na young Nollywood actor, screen writer and producer.

Dem born am for February 1 1986 for Lagos state but e come from Ogun state.

Lateef get degree from Olabisi Onabanjo University.

E begin dey act professionally for 2007 and don act plenty feems both English and Yoruba feems.

E also don win pleny awards.

Who be Oyebade Adebimbe

Wia dis foto come from, MO BIMPE

Oyebade Adebimpe wey many pipo sabi as Mo Bimpe na Nigerian actress.

Dem born her March 23, 1997. She be native of Ijero for Ekiti state, South West Nigeria.