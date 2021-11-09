Sleeping tips: Scientists say early sleep between 10pm get link wit lower heart risk

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Sabi pipo don discover say sleeping between 10pm and 11pm dey good for di heart.

Dem come to dis conclusion afta dem study 88,000 volunteers.

Di team wey dey behind di UK Bionbank work believe say to dey coordinate sleep to match wit our internal body clock fit explain di association dem discover wit how e dey reduce di risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Di body natural 24-hour rhythm dey important for wellbeing and alertness.

E fit also control tins like blood pressure.

Wetin di researchers discover

Wia dis foto come from, Getty/digitalskillet

For di study dem publish for di European Heart Journal, di researchers make di volunteers wear one device wey be like wristwatch for seven days, na from dia dem take collect data on dia sleep and wake up times.

And dem follow up wetin go happun to di heart and circulatory health of di volunteer for an average of six years.

Just ova 3,000 of di adults develop cardiovascular disease.

Many of di cases hapun to pipo wey go sleep later or earlier dan di "ideal" 10pm to 11pm.

Di link continue even afta dem do adjustment for sleep duration and sleep irregularities.

Di researchers bin try to control oda factors dem sabi say fit affect pipo heart, like age, weight, cholesterol level, but say dia study no fit prove cause and effect.

Study author Dr David Plans, from di University of Exeter, say: "While we no fit conclude wetin cause am from our study, di results suggest say early or late bedtimes fit disturb di body clock, wit big consequence for cardiovascular health.

"Di time wey dey risky to sleep pass na afta midnight, because e fit reduce di chance of seeing morning light, wey dey reset di body clock."

Regina Giblin wey be senior cardiac nurse for di British Heart Foundation, say: "Dis large study suggest say to dey sleep between 10 and 11pm fit be di sweet spot for most pipo to keep dia heart healthy for long-term.

"However, e dey important to remember say dis study fit only show association and no fit prove cause and effect. More research dey needed into sleep timing and duration as risk factor for heart and circulatory diseases.

Getting enough sleep dey important for our general wellbeing as well as our heart and circulatory health, and most adults suppose dey aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night, she tok.