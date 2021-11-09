Electoral Act Bill: National Assembly pass bill, approve electronic transmission of result

Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of di House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila for di National Security Summit wey hold on Wednesday, March 26, 2021

Di two chambers of di National Assembly don make sign dia decision for INEC to transmit election result electronically.

Di two chambers give dia approval afta dem receive di conference committee report for chambers on Tuesday.

Dis wan mean say di lawmakers don finish dia work on top di Electoral Act Amendment Bill and wetin dey ground now na for dem to transmit di document to oga presido make e chook hand.

Di National Assembly bin bow to public pressure for October and change mouth say INEC fit transmit result electronically afta Nigerians reject di passage of di 2021 amended electoral act for July.

Di legislator bin argue give say INEC no fit transmit result except Nigerian Communication Commission give dem approval say network dey.

Di lawmakers also approve say political parties for Nigeria gatz adopt direct primaries to choose dia candidates for all elective positions dem and INEC go monitor di process.

Di Senate bin form a seven man conference committee to meet wit di House of Representatives conference committee to make sure say dem check di differences for di version of di Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Wetin next now na for di president of di nation to also approve am and make am law.

Di change

Sake of di katakata wey dey always follow election for Nigeria, like cases of violence, ballot box snatching, bloodshed and oda electoral misbehaviour, di Nigeria Senate for 2019 begin fresh moves to address dis challenges as dem try chook eye for di Electoral Act again.

For 2019, one bill for an Act to ensure say di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adopt electronic voting method for future elections dey introduced and di bill scale through second reading without any wahala.

With di amendment, e dey expected say INEC go operate an electronic database into which all results for election go dey transmitted.

Di Bill wey dey titled, "A Bill for an Act to Amend di Electoral Act No.6 2010 and for Other Related Matters, 2019(SB.122) dey sponsored by di Deputy President of di Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, and Co-sponsored by Senator Abubakar Kyari. E dey reason di amendment of Section 65 of di Electoral Act 2010 by introducing a "National Electronic Register of Election Results.

Wetin e mean be say, di new amendment demand say data of accredited voters must dey transmitted to di central data base afta di conclusion of di accreditation of voters wey vote through di use of di card reader.

Di Bill also reason say, "at di end of accreditation of voters, di presiding officer go transmit di voter accreditation data by secure mobile electronic communication go di central database of di commission wey dem hide for di national headquarters of di commission."

Ways electronic transmission of election results fit change Nigeria election game

Instant: Result go dey posted to di portal as pesin dey vote and u fit monitor am from any where u dey.

Security: E no go dey easy for anybody to tamper wit di server sake of dem go collate di results offline before dem fit upload am.

And e go dey recorded for paper too, plus observers and odas go get di figures too.

Fast: INEC say di turn around time go be sharp sharp sake of once pesin don land for polling unit do accreditation, e go vote immediately and di result go record sharpaly.

Technology: Dis one go reduce human interference and mistake no go too dey as e get structure and pesin fit reason how e go be based on di data wey dey ground.